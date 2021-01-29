 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rep. Bustos launches eighth annual "Valentines for Veterans" program
topical alert top story

Rep. Bustos launches eighth annual "Valentines for Veterans" program

{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, has kicked off her eighth annual "Valentines for Veterans" program, asking residents in the 17th Congressional District to make handmade Valentine’s cards to show support for veterans. 

To encourage participation, Bustos will hold a Facebook Live event Monday at 2 p.m., as she crafts her own valentine for a veteran. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"As Valentine’s Day approaches, I’m pleased to kick off our eighth annual Valentines for Veterans program," Bustos said in a release. "We owe veterans a great deal of gratitude and I encourage everyone across our region to join me in crafting cards for local veterans to thank them for their service. As we continue to practice social distancing, sending cards is an excellent way to express appreciation safely and brighten a veteran’s day."

Due to COVID-19, Bustos is asking that cards be mailed to her local office, 2401 4th Ave., Rock Island, IL., 61201.

Cards should be received in Bustos' office by Feb. 9, giving her enough time to deliver the valentines to local veterans.

Rep. Cheri Bustos

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, tested positive for COVID-19, she announced Monday on Twitter.

 FILE PHOTO
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News