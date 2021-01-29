Rep. Bustos launches eighth annual "Valentines for Veterans" program

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, has kicked off her eighth annual "Valentines for Veterans" program, asking residents in the 17th Congressional District to make handmade Valentine’s cards to show support for veterans.

To encourage participation, Bustos will hold a Facebook Live event Monday at 2 p.m., as she crafts her own valentine for a veteran.

"As Valentine’s Day approaches, I’m pleased to kick off our eighth annual Valentines for Veterans program," Bustos said in a release. "We owe veterans a great deal of gratitude and I encourage everyone across our region to join me in crafting cards for local veterans to thank them for their service. As we continue to practice social distancing, sending cards is an excellent way to express appreciation safely and brighten a veteran’s day."

Due to COVID-19, Bustos is asking that cards be mailed to her local office, 2401 4th Ave., Rock Island, IL., 61201.

Cards should be received in Bustos' office by Feb. 9, giving her enough time to deliver the valentines to local veterans.

