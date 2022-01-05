Rep. Bustos speaks to students one year after Jan. 6 insurrection: "This is something that really changed America"

One year after the violent attack on the Capitol on January 6, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, is keeping the story alive by giving firsthand accounts of that horrific day in American history.
Bustos met with Rock Island High School students in Andrew Hains' U.S. government class Wednesday morning, telling them what it was like to be trapped inside House chambers in the Capitol as pro-Trump supporters stormed the building in an attempt to stop the certification of electoral votes by Congress.
Bustos told the students that she and other members of Congress had no idea about the riot happening outside or that the Capitol had been breached until a police officer made an announcement and instructed them to pull out gas masks tucked underneath their seats.
"The noise was getting louder and louder and louder outside," Bustos said, describing the fear felt by her and her colleagues as rioters came closer to the House chamber. A Capitol police officer instructed everyone to be prepared to get on the floor. She said a male Representative, an Iraq war veteran, stood up and explained how to use the gas mask and that tear gas would not kill them.
"We were there, not really knowing what was next," she said. "Finally, we had armed police officers who came in and said 'we're going to get everybody to a safe place.' We started being escorted by the police and it was total confusion."
After waiting for hours in a safe room with other members of Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi came in and announced they would be going back into session to continue certifying the election and Joe Biden's presidential victory.
"That was the only happy moment of that day," Bustos told the students. "We had this armed mob that was crazed — who had a desire to kill us — take us captive, kill Mike Pence, the vice president of the United States and stop the certification of a free and fair election. That was their goal that day. They wanted to disrupt Democracy.
"It was a horrible moment in American history," she said. "I think it will go down among those times we will look back at in disgust and horror. I think the way to make it right is to make sure we are doing everything we can to assure it won't happen again. That's what this January 6 Special Commission is about. My goal out of that is to get to the truth of what happened before, during and after January 6 and deal with the truth."
Bustos handed out letters explaining the events of Jan. 6, 2021 and encouraged them to play their part in protecting democracy, writing, "We need you, as our nation's future leaders, to help make sure we have a strong democracy."
"Just stay involved. And please, when you turn 18, will you register to vote?" she told the students. "Will you please vote in the June (primary) and in November? I hope you'll elect people who wouldn't even think of doing the kind of things that happened on January 6 of last year. This is something that really changed America.
"It was another 9/11 (like) moment because America was changed on 9/11 and America was changed January 6."
When asked about Republicans who insist the rioters were merely tourists, Black Lives Matter protesters or antifa (anti-fascist left-wing) infiltrators, Bustos said, "Do you follow the truth or do you follow conspiracy theories? The truth is all out there. I would say, take a look at the transcript of what was said that day before the mob stormed the Capitol. Follow the truth."
The FBI has said there is no evidence antifa or BLM protesters were involved in the riots.
Bustos responded to a recent poll conducted by the Washington Post and University of Maryland in which 34% of respondents answered "yes" if violent action could ever be justified against the government.
"Violence is never OK; it's never OK. In a boxing ring, it's OK, but when you're talking about violence against your government, one way or another, whether it's against members of Congress, whether it's directed toward the vice president of the United States, violence is not OK.
"I hope to God that's not the new normal for anybody to think it's OK to do what that angry crowd did on January 6 of 2021."