Rep. Bustos speaks to students one year after Jan. 6 insurrection: "This is something that really changed America"

"We were there, not really knowing what was next," she said. "Finally, we had armed police officers who came in and said 'we're going to get everybody to a safe place.' We started being escorted by the police and it was total confusion."

After waiting for hours in a safe room with other members of Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi came in and announced they would be going back into session to continue certifying the election and Joe Biden's presidential victory.

"That was the only happy moment of that day," Bustos told the students. "We had this armed mob that was crazed — who had a desire to kill us — take us captive, kill Mike Pence, the vice president of the United States and stop the certification of a free and fair election. That was their goal that day. They wanted to disrupt Democracy.

"It was a horrible moment in American history," she said. "I think it will go down among those times we will look back at in disgust and horror. I think the way to make it right is to make sure we are doing everything we can to assure it won't happen again. That's what this January 6 Special Commission is about. My goal out of that is to get to the truth of what happened before, during and after January 6 and deal with the truth."