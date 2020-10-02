 Skip to main content
Rep. Bustos tests negative for COVID-19 after attending presidential debate
Rep. Bustos tests negative for COVID-19 after attending presidential debate

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, tested negative for coronavirus Friday after President Trump announced on Twitter early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus. 

Bustos attended the presidential debate between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday night in at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. 

Heather Sager, director of communications for Bustos, said Friday that although the congresswoman attended the debate, she had no contact with Trump and was tested Friday morning as a precaution. 

"(Bustos) followed best practices, including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing, as she regularly does," Sager said. "In addition, she was tested the day before and received a negative result.

"As a precautionary measure, as she often does prior to returning to Illinois, the congresswoman was tested this morning and is following the advice of the attending physician," Sager said.  

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 207,000 people have died in the United States and more than 7.2 million have been infected. The CDC is reporting 302,000 new cases in the last seven days. 

The president and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive early Friday morning. They began quarantining Thursday night, after Hope Hicks, senior Trump aide, tested positive Thursday. She had traveled with the president this week.

Two others in Trump's circle have tested positive this week:

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee tested positive on Wednesday. The results were announced Friday.

Mike Lee, Republican senator from Utah tested positive Thursday. He attended Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett's nomination ceremony at the White House on Saturday.

