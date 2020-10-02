Rep. Bustos tests negative for COVID-19 after attending presidential debate

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, tested negative for coronavirus Friday after President Trump announced on Twitter early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus.

Bustos attended the presidential debate between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday night in at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

Heather Sager, director of communications for Bustos, said Friday that although the congresswoman attended the debate, she had no contact with Trump and was tested Friday morning as a precaution.

"(Bustos) followed best practices, including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing, as she regularly does," Sager said. "In addition, she was tested the day before and received a negative result.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}