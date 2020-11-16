Rep. Cheri Bustos tests positive for coronavirus

U.S Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Bustos made the announcement shortly after 2 p.m. Monday on Twitter and on her Congressional Facebook page.

"I have tested positive for the COVID virus. I am experiencing mild symptoms, but still feel well," Bustos wrote. "I have been in contact with my medical provider and, per CDC guidance, am self-isolating. Consistent with medical advice, I will be working remotely from my home in Illinois until cleared by my physician."

Bustos said everyone she has been in contact with has been notified.

"Across the country and the Congressional District I serve, COVID case numbers are skyrocketing," Bustos wrote. "We must all continue to be vigilant in following public health best practices: wear a mask, practice social distancing, get your flu shot and wash your hands.

"The only way we will get this pandemic under control is by working together."