Rep. Cheri Bustos tests positive for coronavirus

U.S Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, has tested positive for coronavirus.
Bustos made the announcement shortly after 2 p.m. Monday on Twitter and on her Congressional Facebook page.
"I have tested positive for the COVID virus. I am experiencing mild symptoms, but still feel well," Bustos wrote. "I have been in contact with my medical provider and, per CDC guidance, am self-isolating. Consistent with medical advice, I will be working remotely from my home in Illinois until cleared by my physician."
Bustos said everyone she has been in contact with has been notified.
"Across the country and the Congressional District I serve, COVID case numbers are skyrocketing," Bustos wrote. "We must all continue to be vigilant in following public health best practices: wear a mask, practice social distancing, get your flu shot and wash your hands.
"The only way we will get this pandemic under control is by working together."
Bustos did not attend the Nov. 10 groundbreaking for the new Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights Training Center, in East Moline, near the former Quad-City Downs racetrack.
Bustos was among the officials scheduled to dig in a ceremonial pile of dirt with a golden shovel, but her representative, Kate Jennings, was sent in her place. When asked where Bustos was, Jennings said she had canceled about an hour before the event, saying she didn't feel well.
Bustos is married to Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos. It is unknown if Sheriff Bustos has tested positive.
COVID-19 numbers have skyrocketed in the Quad-Cities over the past few days. Rock Island County Health Department officials reported 169 additional coronavirus cases on Monday and two more deaths, bringing the total to 6,878 cases and 117 deaths in the county.
