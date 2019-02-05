WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Steve King invited half of pro-Donald Trump video bloggers Diamond and Silk to Tuesday night's State of the Union speech.
"Having only one ticket, I invited one of two guests for the State of the Union tonight, #sotu, Lynnette Hardaay & Rochelle Richardson, otherwise known as Diamond & Silk," King tweeted. "Diamond won the coin toss."
The Iowa 4th District congressman said Hardaay and Richardson will be guest speakers at a Wednesday morning meeting of the Conservative Opportunity Society, a Republican House caucus.
The invitation comes in the wake of King receiving widespread condemnation of his recent quote in the New York Times in which he asked "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?"
King, known for his outspoken views on immigration and race, has denied accusations that he is a white supremacist or white nationalist, saying he considers himself a Nationalist fighting to preserve Western Civilization.
The backlash over that interview prompted GOP House leaders to strip him of his committee assignments for the next two years. The full House later overwhelmingly approved a resolution intended to rebuke King for the comments, with King voting for it.
Hardaay and Richardson burst onto the national stage during the 2016 presidential campaign with a series of videos backing then-candidate Trump. As African-American women, their support for Trump stood out in the face of a series of charges that the New York businessman and billionaire harbored racist views.
King has previously expressed admiration for Diamond and Silk, who have also been frequent guests on Fox News.
Last April, as a member of the House Judiciary Committee, King invited the duo to testify before Congress on their allegations that they had been blocked and censured by Facebook due to their political views. Facebook denied the two had been banned, but apologized for a notice they received from the social media site saying they were "unsafe to the community."