WHAT WE KNOW: In April of 2022, the Geneseo City Council approved a $157,000 study of a dry or wet water retention facility on the south side of the city to hold back Geneseo Creek.

WHAT'S NEW: IMEG engineer Loren Rains went through the results of the report for aldermen Tuesday, saying a summary of the results basically states the dam will hold water as long as certain design precautions are taken. He said there are sand seams in the soil that would have to be removed and clay put in.

"There are sand seams so we have to be careful," he said.

Mayor Sean Johnson said it's important for the public to know that this is only a first step. "By no means are we running out and building a dam," he said. "It's very preliminary."

He said it's also important to have the information about what the true best option is before making a decision.

Rains said it's a five- to eight-year process and the city has just been through the first year.

WHAT'S NEXT: The next step is a dam break analysis conducted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Rains said IDNR staff is out of office inspecting dams from March until Thanksgiving. He said the dam break analysis assesses the risk of damage and loss of life if the dam should fail and the agency's response could initiate a back-and-forth discourse wherein the engineers work with the agency.

Geneseo Creek comprises a 20-square-mile watershed with five or six "fingers" that extend from two to six miles south, Rains said. Water from "all these fingers" is apt to "hit Geneseo Creek all in town at the same time."

Johnson said the city would never force the situation and the study is a cursory look at the big picture to improve the watershed as a whole.

"The goal is to do things that are going to improve the situation," he said.

