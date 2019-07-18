After the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a report Tuesday saying, in part, the city’s temporary floodwall should have been sufficient to hold back the Mississippi River, some Davenport leaders pointed to the finding as a vindication of the city’s flood-prevention design.
“The barrier as designed should have worked,” Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel said during a recent interview with the Quad-City Times, referring to comments made by a Corps official.
That’s true: The report says that “based on the engineering evaluation completed, the initial calculated factors of safety for sliding and overturning were sufficient and indicated that the HESCO barrier should not fail under the load conditions experienced.” And the chief finding from the report says the barrier must've slipped, perhaps as little as a few inches, triggering the massive rush of water into the city’s downtown. The damage totaled in the tens of millions, but no one was seriously injured.
Other possibilities unexplained in the report leave open a question of whether additional support behind the original flood wall — a practice that the Corps recommends — could have resulted in a different outcome by reducing the potential for the wall to slip in the first place, or if the method by which the city applied plastic sheeting to the barrier may have prevented thorough inspections of the barriers or been a factor in the slip.
HESCO barriers are removable baskets coated in wire and filled with sand. In recent years, they’ve been one of the primary tools deployed by the city to hold back Mississippi River rises. And for years, the community embraced that barrier as a seasonal fixture in which they placed trust.
On April 30, the temporary flood barrier failed after holding back the Mississippi River for 46 days. Parts of the city’s downtown were submerged for weeks, and dozens of businesses were forced to close — some for good. And the financial toll on the community includes lost economic activity and heavy water damage that’s yet to be fully accounted for.
With the recent report came a top recommendation from the Corps: Design flood walls in a way that leaves open “a means to fortify or add additional height as necessary for constantly changing river forecasts." The city did not do that with the barrier that failed in April, saying the river levels rose abruptly with little warning and there was no possible way to safely install additional barriers against a flood wall that was already fully loaded.
Other recommendations included expanded flood barrier monitoring, proper installation training for public works employees who assemble the barriers and more communication with residents and businesses in the floodplain.
While the Corps report points no blaming fingers, lingering questions remain for those who lost housing and businesses.
Asked to clarify whether the report says the city’s installation method was error-free, Corps spokesman Allen Marshall said in an email Thursday that “the report the Corps prepared does indicate that the HESCOs should have performed as designed as laid out in the City's plan.
“The problem lies within the unknown variables, which is why the Corps' report includes several recommendations to give the best chance that future high water events don't have a similar result,” he added.
On Wednesday, Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said she does not think her department made any errors while the flood barriers were installed or maintained. Gleason said Wednesday HESCO recommends the plastic sheeting in its guidelines as a way to protect against debris in the Mississippi River and prevent the sand that fills the barriers from slipping out.
Public works crews have been using sheeting with the barriers for years, she said, and are highly experienced with installations.
“This has been done and repeated, and they take great care in how they do it,” Gleason said. “So, I really do not feel that anyone did anything wrong.”
Gleason suggested that the events leading up to the barrier’s failure amounted to “the perfect storm”: torrential downpours combined with a long duration of flooding that’s been described by local officials and weather experts as unprecedented. The flood set records for duration and high-water marks. The river’s shipping lanes were halted for weeks.
The Corps report was shared publicly as engineers with the Corps were explaining it to city officials in real-time on Tuesday afternoon. There, they cautioned that there were many unknown variables that could not be quantified.
Matt Stewart, a chief engineer with the Corps, said the report amounted to a “forensic look at what happened.” He described a set of extenuating circumstances — slick pavement, rainfall, possible loss of sand from the barriers — as having caused the slide.
“Due to some of those extenuating circumstances, the HESCO baskets started to slide, and once it slid it caught and rolled,” Stewart said. “And that’s mostly based on … things that we can’t quantify because we weren’t here during the failure.”
Stewart also noted, “the system should’ve performed as designed after it was installed,” adding: “That was kind of the bottom line” of the report.
The Flood of 2019 has sparked a citywide conversation about flood protection, prompting local officials to re-evaluate Davenport’s flood protection plans. Mayor Frank Klipsch, who is set to leave office early next year, has formed a task force that will recommend changes the city could make as more frequent and fiercer floods are expected to come with changing weather patterns.
Meanwhile, area business leaders are more eager to highlight the recommendations from the Corps as a positive step forward for a city still healing from disaster.
Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled to discuss the report on Friday morning. Executive Director Kyle Carter said his initial take is the Corps provided “some great common-sense recommendations,” but declined to comment further until the executive board had conducted a more thorough review.
Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, echoed those thoughts about the Corps’ recommendations. And he noted the city has already made tweaks to its flood plan — namely stacking the barrier higher and stronger as the Corps recommends — to head off future floods.
“They already have demonstrated that they’re open to continuous improvement and adjustments in their mechanism to fight floods,” Rumler said of city leaders. “And so this is going to be helpful direction for all of us — the city, the Chamber (and) the others who are all interested in never seeing a breach like that happen again.”