Report: State energy laws created ‘profit machine’ for ComEd

ComEd’s profits have increased by 47% between 2011 and 2019, according to the report, as customers saw a 37% increase in the company’s delivery services over the same time period.

During the six years after the follow-up legislation to EIMA passed, ComEd’s profits increased by $1 billion, compared to its profits over each of the two previ­ous six-year periods going back to 2001, according to the report.

Abe Scarr, director of the Illinois PIRG and coauthor of the report, said the information in the report should dispel the company’s claim that while politicians may have acted corruptly to secure the legislation, the legislation itself does not harm consumers.

“We think very clearly that there has been a harm that consumers are paying much more than they would have otherwise for their delivery service, and that we were promised all types of customer benefits from the law, and those have fallen short,” Scarr said. “In the wake of all this, not only should we allow the federal prosecutors in the legal system to work its way through the process, but legislators need to take action and right some of these wrongs from the past decade because customers could be overpaying for years to come.”