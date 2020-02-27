Republican candidates to speak Saturday in Cambridge
Republican candidates to speak Saturday in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — Henry County residents interested in learning more about the Republican candidates on the ballot for the March 17 primary are invited to attend coffee and conversation hosted by the Patrick Henry Club Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Cambridge Community & Youth Center, 407 N. West St.

Refreshments will be served at 8:30 a.m., and the speakers will begin at 9 a.m. Admission is free.

Speakers will include Illinois Rep. Dan Swanson; state Senate candidate Win Stoller; U.S. congressional candidates Esther King and Bill Fawell; and U.S. Senate candidates Mark Curran, Peggy Hubbard, Robert Marshall, Casey Chlekek and Tom Tarter. 

For more information, call 815-627-6134 or email hcgopsecretary@gmail.com.

