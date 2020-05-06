Republican club meets despite stay-at-home order

"Our man Pritzker isn't going to get away with it in this group," Long said, as he carried the microphone to the next person in the parking lot. "He may be able to get away with it in his group and convert some people who aren't strong enough to say what's on their mind."

Speaking through the ZOOM meeting, Rock Island County board District 16 candidate Jim Uribe took aim at Democrats.

"I've never seen this extreme hate for our president by Democrats at the national level," Uribe said. "I am just shocked and I don't understand the glee over the fact that people are dying and losing their jobs and (Democrats) say stuff to me like, 'Your boy Trump is causing all this.'

"Folks, I'm not kidding you; (Democrats) are happy that people are dying," Uribe said. "They're happy that people are losing their jobs. That's why I can no longer be nice to these Democrats that want to destroy our nation."

Long said the breakfast club would continue to meet at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at City Limits.

"We'll be here," he said. "We'll use the face masks, we'll use the (social) distancing from each other. Everybody's welcome. We hope we fill up the whole parking lot next time. Some of the decisions made in Illinois are politically motivated. We're going to win this; we're going to get it done, and the Ronald Reagan Breakfast Club is going to be the leading group again."

