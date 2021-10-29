Republican Esther Joy King has raised nearly $1 million in 2nd bid for 17th Congressional District

Republican Esther Joy King is off to a running start in Illinois' 17th Congressional District having already raised nearly $1 million in campaign contributions in her second bid for the office.
According to Federal Election Commission third quarter campaign finance reports, King has raised $980,615 since the beginning of the year and has more than $650,000 cash on hand. More than $865,000 is from individual donors with 63% of donations coming from within Illinois.
King has reported nearly $312,000 in expenditures.
The FEC has ranked King in 149th place out of 1,822 House of Representative candidates with the most money raised this campaign cycle.
King released a statement Oct. 26 saying she had raised more than $1 million, but the additional money will not be reflected until the FEC releases fourth quarter reports in early January.
"The support our campaign has received humbles me," King said in a press release. "I’m so grateful for all our friends and supporters have done so far. Raising over $1 million at this stage demonstrates our community in Central-Western-Northern Illinois is ready for a leader who will stand against Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden's burdensome agenda."
King's highest donations to date include $13,312 from Smart Media Group, an advertising agency based in Alexandria, VA; $11,600 from Jeffrey Jay, a physician from Palm Beach, FL; $7,844 from Bullhorn Communications; and $5,800 from Timothy Ranney, a Florida-based businessman.
King's largest local donation is $2,500 from Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, announced in April that she would not seek a sixth term, leaving the 17th Congressional District seat open. King lost to Bustos in the Nov. 3, 2020 general election by 11,526 votes.
"We were outspent 3 to 1 in our campaign in 2020," King said. "This time, the people of the Illinois 17th will not allow this race to be bought by political party leaders. Our communities are energized to take this district back and send a battle-ready leader to Congress to fight for our values."
Meanwhile, FEC reports show her Republican and Democratic challengers have reported no revenues or expenditures. It’s still early in the race, but King clearly has a financial head start.
King will face East Moline resident Charlie Helmick in the June 28 Republican primary election. Rock Island County board member Angie Normoyle will challenge Rockford Alderman Jonathan Logemann for the Democratic nomination.