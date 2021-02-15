Republican Paul Schimpf to challenge Pritzker for governor in 2022

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"My vision for Illinois involves a return to responsible government, safe families and economic growth through the free market. A responsible government is a government that recognizes that increasing taxes and increasing spending cannot be our default response to every challenge.

"Truth is not afraid of transparency."

Schimpf, an attorney with Stumpf & Gutknecht, P.C. in Columbia, Ill., was the Republican candidate for state attorney in 2014, losing to Democratic incumbent Lisa Madigan. He was elected state Senator representing the 58th District in 2016 but chose not to run for reelection in 2020.

A retired lieutenant colonel in the Marines, Schimpf said he brings a wide range of experiences to his campaign for governor. He drew a round of applause from the small crowd in Rock Island after noting one of those experiences included serving as an advisor to prosecutors in the trial of Saddam Hussein in Iraq in 2005.

"I believe you have a duty to serve your country, your state and your community," Schimpf said. "I'm going to step up and try to make changes and do something. I'm not going to stand by idly while I watch our state government abandon its responsibility and squander opportunities to solve our long-term problems."