Republican Paul Schimpf to challenge Pritzker for governor in 2022

Republican former state Senator Paul Schimpf will challenge Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the 2022 general election.
After releasing a virtual announcement Monday morning, Schimpf embarked on a two-day road trip with six stops through the state to make his pitch in person.
Schimpf stopped Monday afternoon at the Rock Island County Republican Party headquarters office, 500 16th St., Rock Island, where he laid out his vision for Illinois if elected governor.
"My lifelong dream was not to be in politics or be Illinois governor," Schimpf said. "But I decided over the past year, while I was watching our state deteriorate, that I wanted to do something about what is happening. Illinoisans, in many cases, are no longer proud of the state where we grew up. We all watched as our friends and neighbors are fleeing the state because of corruption, high taxes and excessive government regulations."
Schimpf said Illinois lost more than 80,000 residents from July 2019 to July 2020.
"While other states are gaining population, Illinois is losing population," he said. "This is simply not acceptable.
"My vision for Illinois involves a return to responsible government, safe families and economic growth through the free market. A responsible government is a government that recognizes that increasing taxes and increasing spending cannot be our default response to every challenge.
"Truth is not afraid of transparency."
Schimpf, an attorney with Stumpf & Gutknecht, P.C. in Columbia, Ill., was the Republican candidate for state attorney in 2014, losing to Democratic incumbent Lisa Madigan. He was elected state Senator representing the 58th District in 2016 but chose not to run for reelection in 2020.
A retired lieutenant colonel in the Marines, Schimpf said he brings a wide range of experiences to his campaign for governor. He drew a round of applause from the small crowd in Rock Island after noting one of those experiences included serving as an advisor to prosecutors in the trial of Saddam Hussein in Iraq in 2005.
"I believe you have a duty to serve your country, your state and your community," Schimpf said. "I'm going to step up and try to make changes and do something. I'm not going to stand by idly while I watch our state government abandon its responsibility and squander opportunities to solve our long-term problems."
Schimpf said Illinois needs to grow its economy through the free market and not through the expansion of government.
"The strength of Illinois has always been and always will be its people, not its government," he said. "If we want Illinois to return to its place as the strongest state in our nation, that renewal is going to come from Illinois' people, not the government.
"We need a governor we can trust to make the tough decisions with the next generation in mind, not the next campaign. And lastly, we need a governor who can unite our state."