Request portal open for Illinois Quad-Cities eligible for American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief funds

East Moline has initiated the process to register to receive its $2.8 million allocation, Annaka Whiting wrote in an email to the Quad-City Times/Dispatch Argus.

She said no decisions have been made for how East Moline will use the funds, and it will likely be included as a part of budget discussions beginning in late October or early November with the city council.

The allotment for Illinois cities, including East Moline and other local governments in the Quad-Cities area, have a slight bump in money allocated. Previously, East Moline expected $2.55 million, about $250,000 less than the current numbers provided by Illinois' administration. Whiting wrote that she wasn't sure why that was, but that the funding amounts from the treasury are subject to change.

"We are happy to hear that they are moving forward with disbursement of our funds," Whiting wrote.

Municipalities can expect to receive half of the funds about 30 days after submitting the request, according to the press release, and the second half roughly a year later.

Local governments must request the federal relief funds by Sept. 30 or forfeit the money. According to the state’s portal website, money forfeited will be distributed to other eligible local governments.