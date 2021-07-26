Request portal open for Illinois Quad-Cities eligible for American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief funds

Several cities and villages in the Illinois Quad-Cities are among 1,250 small municipalities in Illinois eligible for federal COVID-19 relief dollars, which the state opened up for requests last week.
Municipalities can use the funds to cover pandemic response expenses. The first payments are expected to be made for those that requested it as soon as the end of August, and the second installment will be paid about a year later according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.
The federal American Rescue Plan Act allocates $724 million to Illinois cities, towns, and villages that have less than 50,000 people or are not considered a main metropolitan city of the area.
Larger cities or ones considered a “principal city” of the metropolitan area, such as Rock Island and Moline, received a direct pipeline of American Rescue Plan funds from the U.S. Treasury after President Biden signed it earlier this year. Rock Island was allocated $27.5 million and Moline $20.2 million.
For funds designated for smaller municipalities, the State of Illinois opened a website portal last week, which authorized local government representatives can log into, request the dollars, and download required Department of Treasury documentation.
East Moline has initiated the process to register to receive its $2.8 million allocation, Annaka Whiting wrote in an email to the Quad-City Times/Dispatch Argus.
She said no decisions have been made for how East Moline will use the funds, and it will likely be included as a part of budget discussions beginning in late October or early November with the city council.
The allotment for Illinois cities, including East Moline and other local governments in the Quad-Cities area, have a slight bump in money allocated. Previously, East Moline expected $2.55 million, about $250,000 less than the current numbers provided by Illinois' administration. Whiting wrote that she wasn't sure why that was, but that the funding amounts from the treasury are subject to change.
"We are happy to hear that they are moving forward with disbursement of our funds," Whiting wrote.
Municipalities can expect to receive half of the funds about 30 days after submitting the request, according to the press release, and the second half roughly a year later.
Local governments must request the federal relief funds by Sept. 30 or forfeit the money. According to the state’s portal website, money forfeited will be distributed to other eligible local governments.
Silvis City Administrator Nevada Lemke said Silvis put in the request for its $1 million on Friday. Like East Moline, Lemke said the Silvis city council and department heads would discuss a specific plan for how to use the funds later this year.
A few broad topics that she said city councilors have discussed potentially using the funds for include adding broadband infrastructure, water system projects, essential worker compensation or addressing staffing levels in areas the city is having a hard time recruiting.
"Council will work with department heads in looking at what areas those funds would be best used to make them last as long as they can and go to the projects that we don’t have other funding for," Lemke said.
According to the website portal, funds can be used to cover
- Revenue losses
- Costs of responding to COVID-19 pandemic
- Costs of economic impacts on households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and communities hardest hit by the crisis
- Invest in building, maintaining, or upgrading water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure
"Local officials are eager to put these funds to use in their communities. The economic impact will be both immediate, due to job creation, and long term, because of the investment in critical infrastructure,” said Brad Cole, Executive Director of the Illinois Municipal League, in the news release. “We appreciate Governor Pritzker's partnership with us to strengthen the cities, villages and towns of Illinois."
In Iowa, the Governor's Office requested the state's $222 million for 930 city governments, according to a release sent to reporters July 9. Bettendorf is one of those cities. The city is expecting $5 million.
How much local governments are receiving, according to the state's allocations.
- East Moline: $2,806,568.21
- Silvis: $1,016,182.97
- Coal Valley: $506,120.29
- Carbon Cliff: $266,042.82
- Colona: $696,034.35
- Hampton: $236,814.81
- Rapids City: $131,458.05
- Port Byron: $218,462
- Milan: $678,497.55
- Andalusia: $156,063.95