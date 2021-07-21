 Skip to main content
Residents advised to avoid portion of Walnut Creek because of sewer overflow in Davenport
Residents advised to avoid portion of Walnut Creek because of sewer overflow in Davenport

Davenport city officials say individuals should avoid Walnut Creek from Blue Grass Road downstream to Black Hawk Creek because of a sanitary sewer overflow.

The overflow was reported to the city of Davenport's Public Works Department and Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday afternoon. 

City officials, in a news release, said the overflow was the result of a blockage combined with pipe failure, and a contractor was being secured to make pipe repairs.

According to the Iowa DNR, a resident reported wastewater bubbling up close to the creek near the end of Blue Grass Road and north of West River Drive.

City and DNR officials said they expected to fix the line in the next couple of days.

The DNR, in a new release, said it was not known how much wastewater had been released or how long wastewater has been discharging into the creek.

The DNR recommends keeping children and pets away from Walnut Creek until 24 to 48 hours after repairs are completed.

