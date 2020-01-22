Residents plead with Rock Island County Board to not sell Hope Creek

Hope Creek Activities Coordinator Angela Bernhardt, who has worked at the facility for 13 years, openly cried while asking board members to reconsider.

"I take care of people like James every day," Bernhardt said. "Most of my coworkers are sitting here right now; please do not sell. I know Rock Island County got into the nursing home business to take care of the people in our area. If you were to come in and see how well our residents are taken care of and how much we love our residents ... they are our family and we are theirs. I hope you take that into consideration and do not sell to Aperion."

Quad City Federation of Labor President Dino Leone used his allotted three minutes to yell at board members, chastising them for not including any protections in the sale contract for residents or employees.

Most Hope Creek employees are members of AFSCME (American Federation of County and Municipal Employees).