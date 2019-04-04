Political newcomer Patrick Peacock says he wants to join Davenport’s city council to represent the city’s 7th Ward, setting off the possibility of a two-way race for the seat about seven months ahead of the November election.
Peacock is scheduled to formally announce his candidacy on Saturday afternoon during a campaign kickoff at the Greatest Grains health food store in Davenport’s Hilltop neighborhood. In an interview with the Quad-City Times, he said he wants to “do right by the 7th Ward and for Davenport” as a council member.
Peacock is the second person to publicly express a desire for the job. The other is Alexandra Dermody, a Davenport resident who’s tied to the Alliance Party of Iowa, a newly formed third-party organization that calls itself a mixed bag of former Independents, Democrats and Republicans. Filing deadlines for municipal offices are set by the Scott County Auditor’s office and usually come in August during odd-numbered years.
A native of Chicago’s south side, Peacock says he recently retired after spending 20 years in the Army. He first moved to the Quad-Cities to work in logistics support for the Rock Island Arsenal about three years ago, he said.
“I know what it means to be a patriot for this country,” he said. “So now I want to fight for Davenport.”
Issues he would focus on if elected include reducing local crime, making the city more attractive for businesses to bring more jobs, and increasing tourism. He pointed to his role as treasurer of the local National Association for the Advancement of Colored People chapter as part of the experience and perspective he’d bring to council.
The 7th Ward has been represented by Alderman Mike Matson for 10 years. In February, Matson announced he would run for mayor, setting off a race for the seat he’ll leave behind.
Matson said Wednesday he’s spoken to Peacock briefly about the bid, and wished him well. Asked if he’s considering an endorsement, Matson replied: “We’ll see.”
“I will certainly say I know him, I like him, I’ve seen him at things,” Matson said. “I haven’t talked to him in-depth about it. He has talked to me that he’s running, I’ve wished him well.”