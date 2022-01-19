Retiring hospital system spokesman announces candidacy for Iowa House seat

A retiring hospital system spokesman says he will run as a Democrat for an open Iowa House seat representing part of Davenport.
Craig Cooper announced Wednesday his candidacy for Iowa House District 81, which includes portions of west and northwest Davenport.
Cooper will retire from Genesis Health System as senior communications specialist at the end of January and is a former sports and business reporter at the Quad-City Times.
Cooper, in a statement, said if elected he would work to find solutions to fill Iowa’s workforce gaps, especially in the health care and teaching fields; to provide "safe and high-achieving public schools for all Iowa students;" protect voting rights and voter access to the ballot box; and bolster the state's response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
That, Cooper said, includes filing legislation that would provide financial incentives, either through stipends, scholarships or student loan forgiveness, to train more teachers and nurses.
"Iowa nurses and teachers have been heroes during the COVID-19 crisis," he said. "Unfortunately, many have left their fields because of personal safety concerns, family needs, emotional distress and overwhelming exhaustion."
Cooper noted school districts are having trouble funding substitute teachers and Iowa has brought in traveling nurses from out of state to help overwhelmed hospitals and health care facilities respond to a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
"We have to find a way to get nurses back in the hospital at the bedside and teachers back in the classroom," Cooper said. "Iowa needs to make sure we are exploring solutions to the health care and education staffing crises," including providing financial, social and mental health support.
"Schools are combining classrooms and substitutes are carrying much of the load," he said.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed using federal stimulus funding on a one-time $1,000 retention bonus for all Iowa teachers who remain at their school for another year.
Cooper, who serves on the Davenport Public Library Board of Trustees as well as the Local School Improvement Advisory Committee and City of Davenport Citizens Advisory Committee, said he is running "to be a voice for the district, which is very diverse. "
Cooper is the third candidate to announce his candidacy for the house seat.
Also running for the seat is Republican Davenport real estate agent Sean Hanley.
Hanley, former director of the Quad City Realtors Association, unsuccessfully ran for the Iowa House in 2020 against Democratic incumbent state Rep. Monica Kurth of Davenport and no-party candidate Jonathan Vance in 2020. Hanley walked away with 42% of the vote to Kurth's nearly 55%.
Vance, director of purchasing and corporate chef for the company that owns Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor, announced in November his intent to run as a Democrat for the House seat.
The new district is not currently represented by an incumbent after Kurth and fellow Democratic state Rep. Cindy Winckler, who live in the western part of Davenport, were drawn into the same district.