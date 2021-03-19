Reynolds declares April ‘Meat on the Table Month’ to combat anti-meat campaign in Colorado

DES MOINES — Fire up the grill, the meat war is on.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has declared April as Meat on the Table month to promote the Iowa meat producers’ meats “packed with wholesome and nutritious protein (that) play a critical role in combating hunger and fighting food insecurity throughout Iowa, America and around the globe.”

Reynolds’ proclamation, signed Friday, comes in response to a MeatOut proclamation by Democratic Colorado Gov. Jason Polis. The proclamation produced a beefy debate, with 26 Colorado counties proclaiming Meat Day to show their support for meat producers.

“Iowa feeds the world with high-quality products,” Reynolds said in her proclamation. Pork, beef, lamb, poultry and fish production generated almost $29 billion in crop and livestock sales, making Iowa the second-leading agricultural state in the nation, she stated.

Across the Missouri River, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, also a Republican, declared Beef Month to highlight the cattle industry there.

Started in 1985 by the Farm Animal Rights Movement, the MeatOut proclamations have been issued by state and national authorities around the world.