Reynolds touts tax plan, workforce proposals in Davenport

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds found a supportive audience among North Scott Rotary members for a four-year transition to a flat state income tax rate and proposals to address worker shortages.
Reynolds, who stopped at the Rotary meeting Friday in Davenport, touted her proposal for a 4% flat-rate state income tax and eliminating taxes on retirement income, including for employees who received stock in their company.
Iowa is losing too many retirees to states that don’t tax their retirement income, Reynolds said, adding her tax cut proposals "reward work."
"There’s never been a better time in Iowa for bold, yet practical tax reform that continues to meet the priorities of our the state, whether that's education, public safety or mental health (care)," Reynolds said. "(It's) a policy that allows Iowans to keep more of what they earn, and that it creates a highly competitive tax system."
Reynolds noted the state ended the last fiscal year with a $1.2 billion surplus on top of full cash reserves.
"That means we kept our spending down, but it also means that despite the 2018 tax cuts that we implemented, Iowans are still paying too much," she said.
Under her plan, the top state income tax rate would be eliminated each year over the next four years, until in 2026 when every Iowa worker, regardless of income level, pays 4%.
The flat tax proposal would reduce state revenue by an estimated $1.6 billion by tax year 2026 when it would be fully implemented, according to the state’s nonpartisan fiscal and legal analysis division.
"It's fair to Iowans. It's fair to all of us," said Rotary member and Republican Scott County Supervisor Tony Knobbe. "We all would love a little more jingle in our pocket. But, for those of us who work in the trenches of economic development trying to attract businesses to our state, 4 (percent) sounds a hell of a lot better than 9 (percent)."
Reynolds insisted that if state revenues and spending continue to grow at their recent average rates, the flat tax plan can be implemented without forcing reductions in state spending. And said she plans to leave $2 billion in the state's taxpayer relief fund to be tapped if state revenue growth falls below a projection of 4% on average per year.
Although the tax rate is the same, Democrats and economists note that individuals with lower incomes would spend more of their wages toward the tax than those with higher income, making a flat tax regressive.
"Iowa Democrats believe we need a fair tax system that rewards work, not wealth and puts more money in the pockets of working families. Kim Reynolds tax plan does the opposite," according to a statement from the Iowa Democratic Party.
Reynolds on Friday said all Iowans would see a reduction in state income taxes, and that once fully implemented an average Iowa family of four would save about $1,300 a year in taxes on top of the $1,000 savings from the 2018 tax cut bill.
The governor also discussed a variety of workforce issues, including proposed changes to the state’s unemployment system as a means to address Iowa’s worker shortage, including shortening the time Iowans can claim jobless benefits.
She has also proposed creating a separate division within the state’s workforce development agency to work with businesses that are searching for employees.
In addition, Reynolds said her office is focused on expanding apprenticeship programs -- particularly in health care and education -- and incorporating work-based learning and computer science into high school curriculum. And she has proposed using federal stimulus funding on a one-time $1,000 retention bonus for all Iowa teachers who remain at their school for another year.
Iowa Democrats argue workforce shortages in the state have been of Reynolds' and other state Republican leaders' own making, through partisan attacks on the teaching profession, limiting collective bargaining rights and opposing mask and workplace vaccine mandates to address increased COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations that have overwhelmed and exhausted the state's health care facilities.
"Iowans are sick of Kim Reynolds’ partisanship, and her attacks on teachers and nurses are only making the Reynolds workforce crisis worse," Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn said in a statement.
Reynolds noted her daughter is a public school teacher and said she "was proud of our educators for keeping the classroom open and staying in school when a lot of other states did not."
"This bonus is to say 'Thank you' for doing that. And, we want you to stay in education," she said.
Reynolds added the Iowa Department of Education is working with the University of Iowa on a program to expand support for mental health to Pre-K-12 educators and schools across the state.
"I'm proud of what we've been able to do for educators," Reynolds said.
As for rising COVID-19 cases in the state, Reynolds said state officials are "doing what we can do" to respond to the highly-contagious omicron variant. That includes sending 125 traveling nurses and respiratory therapists to more than a dozens hospitals across Iowa as health care providers grapple with an increasing number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations.
"We are going to continue to provide testing, continue to encourage vaccines and continue to tell people to stay home if they're sick," Reynolds said.