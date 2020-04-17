RI Arsenal making ventilator and face shield parts

"When we talk about the needs to keep America safe and ready for the next challenge, whether it's a terrorist or whether it's a virus, we need to have the capacity to move quickly with the most modern technology. The Rock Island Arsenal, opened over 160 years ago, is ready for the challenges of the 21st Century."

Duckworth said when she and Bustos were both freshmen legislators in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2013, Bustos convinced Duckworth to visit the Rock Island Arsenal to see the capabilities of the Army base in person. Duckworth noted she sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, Bustos is on the House Appropriations Committee and Durbin is the ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Duckworth said this makes them a powerful trio.

"You're looking at a one-two-three knockout punch when it comes to getting resources back to this arsenal," she said. "This is about the future of our country and our role as a leader of the free world.

"We couldn't be more proud of the folks who work here. We are so grateful they are here every single day to be our warriors."

Bustos said this is the second time McCarthy has visited the Arsenal since she's been in office.

"We are in a position to get things done," Bustos said, reminding everyone the progress JMTC has made since it opened less than two years ago. "We are going from the factory floor to the foxhole during the coronavirus pandemic. There's more we can do. We want to make sure Advanced Manufacturing, where we're standing right now, is a big part of our future."

