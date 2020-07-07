Rita Hart vows to fight for ethical agriculture practices if elected

Iowa 2nd Congressional District Democratic candidate Rita Hart said Tuesday she would support legislation to reform concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFO) if she won the Nov. 3 general election.
Hart was asked about the farming practice during the ongoing "Lunch and Learn Series," hosted by Aaron Lehmen, president of the Iowa Farmers Union.
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker introduced the Farm Systems Reform Act in December as a way to help strengthen small and independent farms. The bill will transition farmers away from using concentrated animal feeding operations, place a moratorium on larger CAFO operations, restrict meatpacking monopolies and restore mandatory country-of-origin labeling requirements.
"This is an issue near and dear to the hearts of anybody who works in agriculture," Hart said. "We have got to listen to people telling us small farmers are having a harder time staying in business. One of the biggest reasons is the consolidation of the market. In that consolidation, many of our family farms have been displaced. We have larger facilities that are controlled by out-of-state entities."
Hart, who served in the state Senate for six years, lives on a 600-acre farm with her husband near Wheatland where they grow corn and soybeans.
"I am very much interested in working on any kind of plan that promotes a different way of going about (farming) so independent family farms can continue to provide a way of life for so many families and contributing in a real way to feeding the world," she said. "It's important to small towns, it's important to rural communities and it's important to families."
Lehman asked Hart about the impact of COVID-19 on meatpacking plant employees and what she would do to ensure their safety.
"That hit us hard here in Iowa where we had a couple strong outbreaks in several packing plants," Hart said. "We cannot get this economy going if we don't get a handle on COVID, if we don't have the proper protective equipment. If we don't do the things that are going to keep people safe and healthy, then this economy is in for a real challenge. That's exactly what was happening in the (meat) packing industry."
Hart suggested things need to "go slower" and more has to be done to keep people safe.
Lehman also asked Hart how farmers can be better connected to local communities through grocery stores and schools.
Hart acknowledged the need for more grocery stores in small and rural communities, saying their presence would create a positive ripple effect.
"A lot of people are 30 miles or more from a grocery store where they can buy a decent head of lettuce or good produce," she said. "Very few (stores) are left because they've been squeezed out of the market. Yet we have some of the best farmland in the world right here, and it doesn't take very many acres to (grow) a ton of produce. But we lack the way to bring those things together."
Hart said communities should sponsor entrepreneurs willing to grow produce, build greenhouses and work with local school districts and FFA groups to provide students with nutritious food and small grocery stores with products.
"We have to have programs in place that help those things get started and figure out what it would take to keep them profitable so it makes sense for the local farmer to get involved," she said. "The results would be tremendous if every one of our smaller towns had a good, decent grocery store. Not only would it be a small business, but it would improve the health of the people, also, because we have a high rate of obesity. It certainly is unacceptable in an area where we have some of the greatest farmland in the world."
"I've been working hard on rural issues for a long time in my Senate district."
Hart will face Republican challenger Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the Nov. 3 general election.
