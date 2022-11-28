Riverdale portion of Mississippi River Trail closed for MidAmerican construction project

A portion of the Mississippi River Trail in Riverdale will be closed until the end of the year because of MidAmerican construction.
The trail is currently closed until Dec. 31, according to a news release. Bikers and walkers are encouraged to take an alternate route on 42nd Street and cross underneath State Street.
The cities of Bettendorf and Riverdale will put up signage advising trail users of the trail closure, according to a release from both cities.
Sarah Watson
Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter
Sarah is the Davenport, Scott County, and Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus.
