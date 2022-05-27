Road closures on Division Street in Davenport to begin next week

Reconstruction of Division Street is set to begin on Tuesday, causing some street and lane closures.
Division Street at 15th Street will be closed for roughly a month, according to a city of Davenport alert. The city anticipates the street to re-open one northbound lane of travel only between W 12th and Locust Streets.
The project reconstructs Division Street between W 12 and Locust Streets. The city awarded the contract to Manatts, Inc., of Camanche, for $1.77 million in April.
The work is expected to wrap up in mid-October.