 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Road closures on Division Street in Davenport to begin next week

  • 0
DivisionSt_2022.05.23.jpg

Reconstruction of Division Street is set to begin on Tuesday, causing some street and lane closures. 

Division Street at 15th Street will be closed for roughly a month, according to a city of Davenport alert. The city anticipates the street to re-open one northbound lane of travel only between W 12th and Locust Streets. 

The project reconstructs Division Street between W 12 and Locust Streets. The city awarded the contract to Manatts, Inc., of Camanche, for $1.77 million in April. 

The work is expected to wrap up in mid-October. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Davenport, Scott County, and Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus. A DeWitt native, she graduated from the University of Iowa in 2021 and was editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Recount begins in PA's GOP primary for Senate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News