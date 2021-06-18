Road construction update on Davenport's E. 53rd Street: Work on Tremont intersection is up next

Davenport city officials say they're making progress, but traffic disruptions will persist along a major Quad-Cities thoroughfare as work continues on a year's-long, multi-million-dollar project to reconstruct and widen East 53rd Street.
Paving began this week on the east side of the roadway from Eastern Avenue to Tremont Avenue, with traffic still reduced to one lane in each direction.
The work is expected to be completed sometime next week, after which crews will start on the reconstruction of the Tremont Avenue intersection, said city Assistant Public Works Director Clay Merritt.
Construction at the intersection of Tremont and 53rd will close the intersection to northbound and southbound traffic. Carey Avenue will be used for southbound access from 53rd and will be right-turn only. Those wishing to go northbound from 53rd will need to use Eastern, Carey Avenues or Brady Street. This traffic change is expected to last about two weeks, according to the city.
"That will be the last major component of the project," Merritt said. "After that has been completed, the final asphalt surface layer will be applied on the east side. ... Following that work, the city will open up portions of the newly paved sections for increased traffic flow until you are close to the Tremont intersection, where it will once again be narrowed to head-to-head (traffic)."
Merrit said city officials still expect work to be completed mid-summer on the first phase of reconstruction from Brady Street to Eastern Avenue. After which, there will be several temporary lane reductions on 53rd in preparation for the next phase of work from Eastern Avenue to Elmore Circle, which is slated to begin in calendar year 2022, Merritt said.
"The city is in the process of finalizing design and acquiring necessary easements and right-of-way for the project," he said. "It’s scheduled to be bid this winter by the Iowa Department of Transportation, and work will follow in the spring. Any construction activities that occur in 2021 from Eastern to Elmore Circle will be by various private utility companies that are relocating their infrastructure in advance of the city project.
Meanwhile, to the west, crews are working on full-depth concrete patching and joint replacement on West 53rd Street from Northwest Boulevard to the bridge over Candlelight Creek.
The project is expected to last until mid-August.
"(T)raffic control will shift throughout that timeframe as the crews work from west to east along the project’s limits," Merritt said.
Asked why the decision to undertake that work at tie up two stretches of 53rd Street at the same time, Merritt said city officials felt the two projects were farther enough away from another not to snarl traffic. He also cited a desire to perform the work outside of the school year and have the project completed before classes resume this fall. The span of roadway lies near Davenport North High School and Harrison Elementary.
Work to reconstruct 53rd Street began last spring.
Merritt said construction has taken so long due to the nature of the project, which involves completely removing, rebuilding and expanding the roadway, installing underground storm sewer to address drainage issues and relocating private utilities.
"There's a significant amount of private utilities underneath that section of roadway and slows construction," Merritt said.
The project, though, remains on schedule, and the contractor is still within their allotted number of working days to complete the roadwork.