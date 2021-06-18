Road construction update on Davenport's E. 53rd Street: Work on Tremont intersection is up next

Merrit said city officials still expect work to be completed mid-summer on the first phase of reconstruction from Brady Street to Eastern Avenue. After which, there will be several temporary lane reductions on 53rd in preparation for the next phase of work from Eastern Avenue to Elmore Circle, which is slated to begin in calendar year 2022, Merritt said.

"The city is in the process of finalizing design and acquiring necessary easements and right-of-way for the project," he said. "It’s scheduled to be bid this winter by the Iowa Department of Transportation, and work will follow in the spring. Any construction activities that occur in 2021 from Eastern to Elmore Circle will be by various private utility companies that are relocating their infrastructure in advance of the city project.

Meanwhile, to the west, crews are working on full-depth concrete patching and joint replacement on West 53rd Street from Northwest Boulevard to the bridge over Candlelight Creek.

The project is expected to last until mid-August.

"(T)raffic control will shift throughout that timeframe as the crews work from west to east along the project’s limits," Merritt said.