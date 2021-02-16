Road salt running low in the Quad-Cities; Moline forced to borrow from Rock Island

Weeks of extreme weather with snow and ice accumulation has caused area cities to exhaust their salt supplies.

Moline ran out of rock salt Monday night, forcing the city to call on Rock Island to loan it several loads until it received more.

Rock Island Public Works Director Mike Bartels said Moline was "waiting on deliveries from suppliers that have been slow to receive."

Moline Interim City Administrator Marty Vanags said salt supplier Cargill/ADM "had truck trouble yesterday and didn't get material delivered to us over the weekend from their terminal."

Vanags said the city reached out to East Moline first, but it did not have enough salt to loan to Moline. He said Rock Island loaned 30 tons to Moline to help it get by until ADM was able to deliver two truckloads from its terminal.

Vanags said the city started this winter season with 3,800 tons of rock salt, which is typical for a winter season.

"It looks like we will be using more this season," he said. "We'll have to see how the rest of the season goes.