Beginning today, construction will take place on 36th Avenue, between 16th and 27th Streets in Moline.
Centennial Contractors is pavement patching through Friday, May 26th.
Delays are to be expected while the work is being completed. The city urges motorists to plan ahead and to use an alternate route.
Grace Kinnicutt
