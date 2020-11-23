 Skip to main content
Rock Island advances 6% property tax increase
Mayor Mike Thoms and Stephanie Masson

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms listens to Finance Director Stephanie Masson during a planning session July 8, 2019, to discuss tightening the city's expense policy. 

 Sarah Hayden

Rock Island City Council members advanced a proposed 6.24% increase for the city's portion of property taxes in the 2021 budget by holding a truth in taxation hearing Monday night. 

The public was silent during the hearing, a required public discussion since the proposed tax increase is more than 4.9%.

During the virtual meeting, which can be viewed live on YouTube, Mayor Mike Thoms called several times for anyone from the public to speak out on the proposed tax hike. 

"Is there anybody out there who would like to speak about this issue?" Thoms said. "I'm trying to give people time. I'm not hearing anything; I'm not hearing anyone rumble, scrumble or move."

Rock Island's proposed tax rate of $2.92 will equal an additional $46.88 annually — for a total of $798 — per $100,000 of equalized assessed value, or $3.91 more per month per household.

Although expenses are down by nearly $4 million from last year's budget, anticipated expenditures for fiscal year 2021 are $119.7 million and anticipated revenues are $109.6 million.

The largest anticipated portion of tax revenue in 2021 will be $4.3 million in sales and use taxes and $3.8 million from gaming.

During the Nov. 9 city council meeting, Finance Director Stephanie Masson said the city's policy of maintaining 60 to 90 days of reserves has helped buffer the city financially from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masson told council members that the 2021 budget was one of the most challenging budgets she has worked on in her 18 years with the city. 

The budget will be presented to city council members for a first reading at the Dec. 14 regular meeting.

