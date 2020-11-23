Rock Island advances 6% property tax increase

Rock Island City Council members advanced a proposed 6.24% increase for the city's portion of property taxes in the 2021 budget by holding a truth in taxation hearing Monday night.

The public was silent during the hearing, a required public discussion since the proposed tax increase is more than 4.9%.

During the virtual meeting, which can be viewed live on YouTube, Mayor Mike Thoms called several times for anyone from the public to speak out on the proposed tax hike.

"Is there anybody out there who would like to speak about this issue?" Thoms said. "I'm trying to give people time. I'm not hearing anything; I'm not hearing anyone rumble, scrumble or move."

Rock Island's proposed tax rate of $2.92 will equal an additional $46.88 annually — for a total of $798 — per $100,000 of equalized assessed value, or $3.91 more per month per household.

Although expenses are down by nearly $4 million from last year's budget, anticipated expenditures for fiscal year 2021 are $119.7 million and anticipated revenues are $109.6 million.