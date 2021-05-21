Rock Island agrees to look into police foot pursuit policy

Parker received backlash from the public, the police department, and the Fraternal Order of Police for his comments, with demands for a retraction and an apology. Parker stood behind his statement.

More than 50 uniformed Rock Island police officers showed up to silently protest Parker at the May 10 city council meeting, even though Parker was absent.

In a statement from the city Friday, the point of Thursday's meeting was to discuss the issue of data collection and research into a police foot pursuit policy and to open dialogue among city staff. The group agreed that more data and information is needed, but at this time it would be difficult and time consuming to gather the data manually.

The city will research software programs that could help gather foot pursuit data, which will help determine if a policy is needed.