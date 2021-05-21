Rock Island agrees to look into police foot pursuit policy

Rock Island city officials have agreed to look into a foot pursuit policy for the police department.
The agreement comes after a meeting Thursday at City Hall between Mayor Mike Thoms, City Manager Randy Tweet, Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen and Alderman Dylan Parker, Ward 5.
Thoms and VenHuizen invited Parker to meet with them after Parker referred to police as "agents of state violence" on his official Alderman Facebook page April 28. His post was in reaction to the decision by Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal to clear four officers of any wrongdoing in the foot pursuit and shooting death of DeShawn Tatum on April 1.
Parker said that although Villarreal and the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force determined the shooting was justified under the law, the city and police department have no policy on the books governing officer foot pursuits.
The International Association of Chiefs of Police wrote a police foot pursuit policy in 2003, and calls such pursuits "inherently dangerous." But a 2015 University of South Carolina study found few police departments have policies in place. Chicago has recently formed a working group to study adding a foot pursuit policy.
Parker received backlash from the public, the police department, and the Fraternal Order of Police for his comments, with demands for a retraction and an apology. Parker stood behind his statement.
More than 50 uniformed Rock Island police officers showed up to silently protest Parker at the May 10 city council meeting, even though Parker was absent.
In a statement from the city Friday, the point of Thursday's meeting was to discuss the issue of data collection and research into a police foot pursuit policy and to open dialogue among city staff. The group agreed that more data and information is needed, but at this time it would be difficult and time consuming to gather the data manually.
The city will research software programs that could help gather foot pursuit data, which will help determine if a policy is needed.
"Alderman Parker acknowledged the hazards of policing, reiterated his appreciation for police officers’ willingness to pursue such complex careers and recognized that the specific language used was upsetting to members of the police department and public," Thoms said in a statement Friday. "It is also clear that city leaders and city staff are committed to an open dialog to address concerns and to move Rock Island forward in a positive direction."