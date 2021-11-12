Rock Island Alderman Dave Geenen under investigation for embezzling $40,000 from Day Foundation

Rock Island Alderman Dave Geenen, Ward 7, is under investigation for allegedly embezzling $40,000 from the Doris & Victor Day Foundation, where he has worked as executive director since 2013.
According to two unnamed sources with direct knowledge on the matter, Geenen admitted to the embezzlement of tens of thousands of dollars during a meeting Thursday, Nov. 4 with a member of the foundation's board of directors.
Kai Swanson, secretary for the Day Foundation board of directors, said the board held an emergency meeting later the same day and "voted unanimously to terminate Mr. Geenen's employment effective immediately."
"The board was dealing with matters that required quick action to separate the Day Foundation and its mission from Mr. Geenen. The Foundation exists to improve the community and make it a better place to live," Swanson said. "Even the thought of alleged impropriety that distracts from that mission, I find to be very dispiriting."
Bill Stengel, president of the board of directors for the Day Foundation, would not confirm the amount of money allegedly stolen.
"I can verify (Geenen) was terminated and any cause for termination, we are referring to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department," Stengel said.
Sheriff Gerry Bustos said an investigation is underway.
"I'm confirming the sheriff's department is investigating a theft from the Doris and Victor Day Foundation," Bustos said. "I'm not naming any suspects at this point."
Bustos then issued a news release to a Dispatch Argus/Quad-City Times reporter Friday morning stating a criminal investigation was opened Nov. 9.
"A forensic audit of the accounts (is) currently being completed and will be used to assist in the investigation," Bustos wrote. "This is an ongoing investigation with the cooperation of the foundation and further information will be released when appropriate."
Swanson said a criminal complaint was initially filed with the Rock Police Department, but was referred to the sheriff's department to avoid conflict of interest considering Geenen’s role as a city alderman.
A Freedom of Information Act request submitted Nov. 11 to the Rock Island Police Department seeking a copy of the complaint was denied Nov. 12 by Jason Foy, FOIA officer for the department.
Foy claimed an exemption that states any "release of police records would interfere with the ongoing investigation and court proceedings pending on this case."
The Day Foundation, 1800 3rd Ave., Rock Island, was founded in 1965 by Doris and Victor Day. The foundation focuses on grants that serve "human needs" such as emergency assistance, affordable housing, child care, job training, education and reducing poverty.
According to the Day Foundation's 2020 tax return, the most recent available, the foundation listed more than $13 million in assets and had $623,163 in net revenue. It disbursed $639,382 to other charities.
Geenen was the only paid employee of the Day Foundation. The foundation's 2020 tax return lists his salary as $81,100 at the time.
As an alderman, Geenen also is paid an annual stipend of $6,000, the same for all Rock Island council members. Stipends are paid regardless how many city council meetings a council member attends.
Swanson confirmed a forensic audit of Day Foundation records has begun, "with a top priority being to discover the extent to which grantees and partners may have been underpaid from the amounts awarded by the board."
"An overarching goal is to ensure these vital social service providers are made whole."
Before being hired by the Day Foundation, Geenen served as senior minister for the 15th Avenue Christian Church. According to his Alderman bio on the city's website, Geenen received his Master of Divinity from Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, Calif.
Geenen was reelected to his second term on Rock Island City Council in the April 6 municipal election. He was absent during Monday night's city council meeting.
Geenen could not be reached for comment.