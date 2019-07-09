ROCK ISLAND — Rock Island City Council members are revising the city's expense policy following years of spending issues by former 2nd Ward Alderman Virgil Mayberry and charitable donations by other aldermen using taxpayer money.
A Dispatch-Argus Freedom of Information Act request submitted in March led to an investigation into the expense reports and receipts of all seven of Rock Island's aldermen going back to 2015.
Council members, in a planning session Monday, debated whether they should be given city credit cards, also referred to as purchase cards. Alderman Ivory Clark, Ward 1, was absent.
"I personally am opposed to purchase cards," Alderman Jenni Swanson, Ward 4, said. "Mindful spending can be done ahead of time."
Finance Director Stephanie Masson said another option was for purchase cards to be kept at city hall and checked out when needed.
"A purchase card is really convenient when you are buying pizza for your ward meeting," Alderman Dylan Parker, Ward 5, said. "If we don't have those cards, how do we pay for those expenses?"
Masson said council members would be reimbursed.
"As long as the receipt is turned in Tuesday morning, you would have a check by Thursday," Masson said.
Swanson said arrangements could be made with vendors to bill the city for the expense.
Masson said City Clerk Judith Gilbert also could pay for items over the phone.
"So the clerk can have a credit card but the aldermen cannot?" Parker said.
"With a credit card, the money is already spent, so how do you get someone to pay the city back?" Mayor Mike Thoms said.
Aldermen are allotted $4,000 per year in expenses — $2,000 for the representation fund and $2,000 for the professional development fund, which is supposed to cover the cost of continuing education. The amount was raised in 2016 from $1,000 in each fund. Aldermen also are paid an annual stipend of $6,000, regardless of how many city council meetings they attend.
The city has an expense policy, but its rules focus mainly on travel expenses for conferences.
Masson led the discussion, asking council members for their feedback on whether the city should pay for meals, gasoline, charitable donations and other expenses.
Hurt said travel within 25 miles of the city should not be reimbursed. Meals should not be reimbursed either, he said.
Parker said he should be allowed to charge a meal to the city if he was meeting with someone to discuss city business.
Swanson disagreed, reminding Parker they are already paid $6,000 per year — more than enough to pay for meals.
"I understand the optics, but if I meet with you and discuss city business, I should be reimbursed," Parker said.
"Why should a taxpayer pay for your lunch?" Swanson said.
"Because I'm discussing city business," Parker replied.
"Why should anyone pay for your lunch? You're getting paid $6,000," Swanson said.
"Because I'm conducting city business," Parker repeated.
Masson asked aldermen their thoughts on spending city money on clothing.
Alderman Mark Poulos, Ward 6, said he did not think the city should pay for clothing.
"I have (a shirt) being embroidered as we sit here tonight," Poulos said. "I paid for it with something called 'cash.'"
Parker said when he goes to city of Rock Island events, he likes to wear clothing with the city logo. He suggested allowing aldermen to pick out one shirt or jacket with the city logo each year at the expense of the city.
"A can of worms was opened with (Mayberry's) Land's End purchase," Alderman Dave Geenen, Ward 7, said.
"Just like I am defending purchase cards, I am opposed to aldermen having to put up their own money and then be reimbursed," Parker said.
"You do get paid. You can use that money," Thoms said.
"I have used my entire $6,000 to donate to charities," Parker replied.
"That's your choice," Thoms said.
Documents show Parker donated $1,120 to the Broadway Historic District Association. Parker lives in the Broadway neighborhood and is an active member of the association.
Parker said he should be able to donate money from his ward fund to charities of his choice.
"It was reported in the paper I donated money to the Broadway Historic District," Parker said. "That money was used to purchase historic-looking street signs, which the paper praised."
"As a taxpayer, I don't appreciate paying for other people's charitable donations," Swanson shot back. "It can be looked at as potentially buying votes. We all get inundated for donations. That's what your salary is for. We don't need to fundraise for the city. We need to be really thoughtful of how we are spending people's money."
Thoms reminded council members that any money not spent from their ward funds remains in the city's general fund and can be used to pay for street repairs and other city projects.
"Just because it's allocated, doesn’t mean they should spend it," Thoms said.
"People have to understand we deal in millions of dollars in the city," Alderman James Spurgetis, Ward 3, said. "I think we are doing a disservice to the council and to the city to pick at these small-potato issues. Some adjustment might be worthy, but let's not overreact."
Swanson said $20 charges added up to thousands of dollars.
"I would like to challenge that," she said. "I take offense to those 'small-potato costs' comment.
"What I'm trying to do is stop the circus," Swanson said. "I don't want to be over-the-fold in the newspaper anymore. As new aldermen, we are tired of being lumped in with the circus."
"In the media, I've gotten lambasted for being a corrupt Chicago politician," Parker said.
Thoms said residents continued to contact him about the matter.
"I've gotten more email and letters on this topic than anything else in the last two years," Thoms said. "The perception by the public is bad. We need to work on changing that perception."
Swanson said after the meeting that Masson and other city staff would use council members' ideas to draft a new expense policy. The draft could be voted on as early as the July 22 council meeting.