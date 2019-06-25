Rock Island City Council members on Monday refused to approve several expenses charged to the city in recent months by former 2nd Ward Alderman Virgil Mayberry.
Mayberry was defeated by write-in candidate Randall Hurt by 36 votes in the April 2 municipal election, but he continued using his city-issued credit card until his term ended May 13.
Hurt made the motion to approve city purchases card claims for the period of March 27 through May 26, with the exception of several purchases made by Mayberry: $156 to Land's End for clothing; $60 to Stecker Graphics to custom embroider vests; $194.72 to Stecker Graphics for newsletters; $277.20 for postage and $25 for gasoline that Mayberry charged on May 13 — his last day in office.
"The goal here is to obviously provide some transparency," Hurt said.
The vote was unanimous not to approve the expenses; Ald. Dave Geenen, Ward 7, was absent. Mayberry did not attend the meeting.
In March, the Dispatch-Argus submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for the expense reports and receipts of all seven of Rock Island's aldermen going back to 2015. That resulted in a story detailing personal expenses billed to the city by Mayberry.
Another FOIA request was then submitted for Mayberry's expense reports and receipts for March 2019 through the end of May, which uncovered more than $1,100 in personal expenses billed to the city by Mayberry.
Ald. Jenni Swanson, Ward 4, said she's received several phone calls and comments from constituents on the matter and wanted to publicly review purchases made by aldermen for the months of April and May for the sake of transparency.
Swanson also took Ald. James Spurgetis, Ward 3, to task for using his city credit card on personal expenses.
"For the month of April, gas was charged by former Alderman Mayberry for $111, by Ald. Spurgetis for $30.67," Swanson said. "In May, gas was charged by former Ald. Mayberry for $65 and by Ald. Spurgetis for $42.78. Food purchases for the month of April are from Ald. (Dylan) Parker, Ward 5, for $19.45; Mayberry, $19.59 and Spurgetis, $22.43.
"In May, food purchases are from Alderman Spurgetis for $20.73; Ald. Geenen, $12.59; and Ald. Parker, $14.66," Swanson said. "Additionally, Ald. Spurgetis charged $28.88 to HyVee; $20 to Handy True Value Hardware; and $11.38 to Walgreens."
Swanson also noted a $50 charge from Spurgetis to an unknown vendor.
"I just want full disclosure that those are the purchase card purchases we are being asked to approve tonight," she said.
Spurgetis said he would explain those purchases during the July 8 city council meeting.
Ald. Mark Poulos, Ward 6, said council members should submit mileage for reimbursement from the city instead of charging gasoline.
"As far as gas purchases go, we need to make sure we follow IRS guidelines," Poulos said. "It’s not that difficult."
"Although there were many gas purchases we are not fond of, one purchase by Mayberry was made following my (May 13) swearing in here," Hurt said.
"I would like clarification why (Mayberry's) card wasn’t shut off," Parker said. "They should be deactivated after an alderman is no longer an alderman."
Finance Director Stephanie Masson said she deactivated Mayberry's purchase card May 14.
Swanson requested that a letter be sent to Mayberry asking him to reimburse the city for the purchases.
City Attorney Dave Morrison said he sent a letter to Mayberry June 21.
"We did send a letter from my office back on the 21st, but we’d be happy to add some of the other expenses," Morrison said.
Council members will hold a planning session July 8 at 5:30 p.m. to review the city's expense policy. The public is invited.