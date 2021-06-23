Rock Island Alderwoman Judith Gilbert to hold meet and greet

Newly-elected Rock Island 3rd Ward Alderwoman Judith Gilbert will hold a meet and greet Tuesday, June 29 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the police department community room, 1212 5th Ave., Rock Island.

Gilbert will give residents updates on the proposed water and sewer rate increases, the process for spending $27.5 million the city will receive in American Rescue Plan funds, the 2022 budget process, and the potential sale of the water and sewer system.

Gilbert also will take questions and listen to thoughts and concerns from residents.

For those who wish to attend remotely, the meeting will be available on Google Meet. Residents can join the meeting via their computer or smartphone at meet.google.com/yzy-bhqy-cdt; or by calling 786-886-2372, PIN No. 695 883 901#.

If residents plan on attending, they are encouraged to bring another 3rd ward neighbor to the meeting.

For more information, residents can contact Gilbert at 309-429-0914 or by email at gilbert.judith@rigov.org.

