ROCK ISLAND — For the first time, the cities of Moline and Rock Island will provide trash and recycling services to the Rock Island Arsenal.
Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri and Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms signed an intergovernmental agreement Thursday morning on the installation with Rock Island Arsenal Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Marr.
The city-provided services will replace contracts with Republic Services and Allied Waste.
"Today marks a momentous shift in the way we do business here on the Arsenal," Marr said. "This is the first (agreement) that will bring services from the municipalities onto the island that will benefit our residents."
Marr said the new arrangement will save the Arsenal $18,000 per year. He said the agreement is mutually beneficial for all parties involved.
"We are receiving services from a reliable partner. It helps us drive down costs and helps us be better stewards of the money you entrust us with," Marr said. "The benefit of the municipal side is that money we would be paying a contractor is going back into the community. We are forever grateful on the Arsenal for the support we receive from our community."
Moline City Council members approved the five-year intergovernmental agreement at the council's March 12 meeting.
The city of Rock Island will pick up solid waste, and Midland Davis, the company that handles recycling services for Moline, will collect items to be recycled. Moline will provide the carts and service the drop-off areas.
"The Arsenal's prosperity is our prosperity," Acri said. "We are so pleased to partner in this way and to use that partnership to build other opportunities."
Thoms said partnerships can go beyond those made between cities.
"Collaboration is great to see," Thoms said. "Whatever it takes to support the military people here on the island. They are a very important part to the community. We like to see them succeed."
After the signing, Marr joked that the pen used will be retired to a display in the Rock Island Arsenal Museum.
Marr said the first intergovernmental agreement the Arsenal signed was with Rock Island County for 911 dispatch services.
Thoms noted the city of Rock Island has been taking care of wastewater services for the Arsenal "for quite a while."
Marr said opportunities for additional intergovernmental agreements are being explored.
"This didn't happen overnight; a lot of work went into this," Marr said. "Every time you do something new, there is some risk involved."