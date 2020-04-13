Rock Island approves $250K Small Business Grant Program

Small-business owners in Rock Island will get relief soon from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City officials have created the Small Business Grant Program to assist businesses with help paying their mortgage or lease, utilities, payroll, monthly debt payments and business inventory expenses.
City council members on Monday approved the program and the transfer of $250,000 from the community and economic development department to HUD community development block grants (CDBG) until federal funding from the CARES Act comes in. Alderman Randy Hurt, Ward 2, recused himself from the vote, saying he will apply for a grant for his chiropractic business.
"We received an additional $649,119 that is earmarked for COVID-19 projects" said Colleen Small-Vollman, budget and grants manager with the city. "We have designated $250,000 toward the Small Business Grant Program with the intent that we don't know what the fallout from all of this is going to be in the future — near or far. We have ensured we have funding to address any future occurrences that would come up with COVID-19."
Mayor Mike Thoms said the city already had received more than 100 applications for the grants. He said the applications would be screened to determine if the applicants meet federal HUD specifications.
Alderman Dylan Parker, Ward 5, said he proposed some ideas to City Manager Randy Tweet on how to use the funding for specific programs and address the greatest needs in the community.
Small-Vollman said on Friday she received some guidance on funding parameters from the government for the CDBG grants.
Development Association of Rock Island (DARI), a local nonprofit, has partnered with the city in the grant program by donating funds and is helping to screen applicants.
Thoms said the maximum amount of each grant would be $2,500.
"We felt that most of the businesses were already burdened with a lot of loans and can't afford more payments, so we chose to offer grants," Thoms said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.