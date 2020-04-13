Rock Island approves $250K Small Business Grant Program

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Small-business owners in Rock Island will get relief soon from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials have created the Small Business Grant Program to assist businesses with help paying their mortgage or lease, utilities, payroll, monthly debt payments and business inventory expenses.

City council members on Monday approved the program and the transfer of $250,000 from the community and economic development department to HUD community development block grants (CDBG) until federal funding from the CARES Act comes in. Alderman Randy Hurt, Ward 2, recused himself from the vote, saying he will apply for a grant for his chiropractic business.

"We received an additional $649,119 that is earmarked for COVID-19 projects" said Colleen Small-Vollman, budget and grants manager with the city. "We have designated $250,000 toward the Small Business Grant Program with the intent that we don't know what the fallout from all of this is going to be in the future — near or far. We have ensured we have funding to address any future occurrences that would come up with COVID-19."