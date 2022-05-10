Rock Island approves 3-year agreement with Davenport for Red, White & Boom!

The annual Red, White & Boom! fireworks show is seen over the Mississippi River from UP Skybar at the Current Iowa in Davenport on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Jessica Gallagher
The annual Red, White & Boom! fireworks show is seen over the Mississippi River.
Jessica Gallagher
Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms shares a laugh with city council members and staff during the meeting on May 9, 2022. From left, 4th Ward Alderwoman Jenni Swanson, Interim City Manager John Gripp, Thoms and City Clerk Samantha Gange.
"The agreement adds a little structure to the event," Thoms said. "The Downtown Davenport Partnership was writing the contracts for the fireworks and barge. They were always struggling, not knowing if the money was there. Instead of having to chase everyone down and not knowing how much things would cost, this adds some structure to it. It spells out the roles and responsibilities of each organization.
"We've worked well with Davenport, it's just that things and elected officials change from year to year," he said. "It adds some stability and we won't have to worry about it for the next couple of years."
Vendors, live music and entertainment are usually offered in Rock Island's Schwiebert Riverfront Park and Davenport's LeClaire Park as part of the festivities. The agreement states both cities will continue to offer family programming, food, vendors and entertainment in their respective locations.
Downtown Davenport Partnership will serve as the fiscal agent, managing the money and making disbursements. It will continue to handle the contracts for fireworks, Mississippi River barge rental, contracts for vendors, logistics and necessary permits.
The Partnership also agrees to seek private sponsors to provide additional funding to the event, while providing equal marketing for both Rock Island and Davenport.
Photos: Red, White and Boom!
070321-qc-nws-fireworks-01.JPG
070321-qc-nws-fireworks-02.JPG
070321-qc-nws-fireworks-03.JPG
070321-qc-nws-fireworks-04.JPG
070321-qc-nws-fireworks-05.JPG
070321-qc-nws-fireworks-06.JPG
070321-qc-nws-fireworks-07.JPG
070321-qc-nws-fireworks-08.JPG
070321-qc-nws-fireworks-09.JPG
070321-qc-nws-fireworks-10.JPG
070321-qc-nws-fireworks-11.JPG
070321-qc-nws-fireworks-12.JPG
Watch now: Red White and Boom
Watch now: A little more Red, White and Boom.
WATCH NOW: Finale from the Red, White and BOOM fireworks display on the Davenport riverfront as seen from Modern Woodmen Park
Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms shares a laugh with city council members and staff during the meeting on May 9, 2022. From left, 4th Ward Alderwoman Jenni Swanson, Interim City Manager John Gripp, Thoms and City Clerk Samantha Gange.