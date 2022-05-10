Rock Island approves 3-year agreement with Davenport for Red, White & Boom!

The Quad Cities' annual Red, White & Boom! Fourth of July celebration will now have a solid plan and structure moving forward.

Rock Island city council members approved a three-year agreement Monday night with the city Davenport and the Downtown Davenport Partnership with the shared goal of establishing a funding and event model.

The agreement states Rock Island will pay $20,000, Davenport $25,000 and DDP $5,000 each year for three years on or before May 1 to ensure the community-wide event is fully funded.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said previously there had been nothing in writing with regard to specific roles for the celebration.

"The agreement adds a little structure to the event," Thoms said. "The Downtown Davenport Partnership was writing the contracts for the fireworks and barge. They were always struggling, not knowing if the money was there. Instead of having to chase everyone down and not knowing how much things would cost, this adds some structure to it. It spells out the roles and responsibilities of each organization.

"We've worked well with Davenport, it's just that things and elected officials change from year to year," he said. "It adds some stability and we won't have to worry about it for the next couple of years."

Vendors, live music and entertainment are usually offered in Rock Island's Schwiebert Riverfront Park and Davenport's LeClaire Park as part of the festivities. The agreement states both cities will continue to offer family programming, food, vendors and entertainment in their respective locations.

Downtown Davenport Partnership will serve as the fiscal agent, managing the money and making disbursements. It will continue to handle the contracts for fireworks, Mississippi River barge rental, contracts for vendors, logistics and necessary permits.

The Partnership also agrees to seek private sponsors to provide additional funding to the event, while providing equal marketing for both Rock Island and Davenport.

