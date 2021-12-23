Rock Island approves members of newly-formed Police Community Relations Commission

Three-year term appointees:

Brieanne Lonergan: Lonergan is a native of Rock Island and works as a field training officer for the Rock Island Police Department, where her role is to help train new officers. She has a master’s degree in criminology and criminal justice from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and has a background in both social work and substance abuse counseling.

Jennifer Pendleton: Pendleton has lived in Rock Island for more than 40 years. She is a graduate of Upper Iowa University with a bachelor's of science degree in psychology. She has worked for the past six years with the Iowa Department of Human Services providing resources and services for those in need. She holds certificates of training in substance abuse, mental health, domestic violence, child welfare and family recovery.

Adriana Blanco: Blanco is a Rock Island resident of 20 years and a case manager with The Safer Foundation. She is certified as a Moral Reconation Therapy administrator through a cognitive behavioral treatment program for substance abuse and offender populations. She is licensed in Illinois for child welfare, certified with the State of Illinois as a DCFS Spanish interpreter and has experience with trauma-informed intervention.