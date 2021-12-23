Rock Island approves members of newly-formed Police Community Relations Commission

The first members of the Rock Island Police Community Relations Commission were approved by city council members Monday night.
The 12-member commission makes up a cross section of residents representing different ages, professions and races who will work as liaisons between the community and the police in an effort to improve relations with the Black and minority community.
The group is divided equally into one, two and three-year terms to assure a balance of 12 members and the first appointees will serve staggered terms.
Mayor Mike Thoms said he consulted with The Resolution founder and former mayoral candidate Thurgood Brooks on finding members.
Brooks asked council members during the May 24 meeting to create a commission that would improve community relations with police. After months of revisions and negotiations, an ordinance was passed during the Aug. 23 meeting creating the commission.
Among its roles, the commission will be able to review complaints filed by residents against the police department. A system to receive complaints will be implemented at City Hall, the police department, online and at the Martin Luther King Community Center. The commission also will be able to review police incidents and provide feedback on the officers' and residents' actions to prevent future problems.
One-year term appointees:
Bill Sowards: Sowards is a life-long resident of the city and retired from the Rock Island Police Department after 30 years. He is a member of the zoning and Labor Day parade advisory boards, a trustee for the South Rock Island Township and was formerly Rock Island Citizen of the Year.
Jack Fulscher: Fulscher lives in Rock Island and is the owner of Fulscher and Sons Tattoo Machines in Moline.
Frank Nowinski: Nowinski has lived in Rock Island for more than 40 years and is a local attorney. He has been involved with the Rock Island Jaycees, the Rock Island Preservation Commission and is a member of the Development Association of Rock Island (DARI).
Marieon Anderson: Anderson is a student at Rock Island High School. He is on the honor roll, football team captain, basketball player, drama club member and president of the school’s iJAG (Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates) program. He coaches for both the Future Rocks and Little Rocks and is a member of the Refereeing Club.
Two-year term appointees:
Courtney Martin: Martin is a Rock Island resident and has worked with the Safer Foundation as a member of the advisory board. She works as a phlebotomist charge for the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.
Cody Eliff: Eliff is a Rock Island resident and has a master's degree in law enforcement and justice administration from Western Illinois University-Quad Cities. He works in civil law enforcement and investigations. He has been a student ambassador to the University of Illinois Center for Diversity and Enrichment and has been involved in the Quad Cities and Scott County Housing Cluster.
Jessica Kirkpatrick: Kirkpatrick is a Rock Island native and an attorney with public policy and legislative review experience. She is a member of several volunteer and professional organizations, including the American Bar Association, Pro Bono Services chairperson, Black Women Lawyers of Los Angeles Inc. and the Public Counsel Peace of Mind Guardianship Program.
Carlos Jimenez also was named to a two-year term, but due to a glitch, Thoms said Jimenez' name was inadvertently left off the list. He will be approved during the Jan. 10 council meeting. Jimenez works as prevention manager for the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island.
Three-year term appointees:
Brieanne Lonergan: Lonergan is a native of Rock Island and works as a field training officer for the Rock Island Police Department, where her role is to help train new officers. She has a master’s degree in criminology and criminal justice from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and has a background in both social work and substance abuse counseling.
Jennifer Pendleton: Pendleton has lived in Rock Island for more than 40 years. She is a graduate of Upper Iowa University with a bachelor's of science degree in psychology. She has worked for the past six years with the Iowa Department of Human Services providing resources and services for those in need. She holds certificates of training in substance abuse, mental health, domestic violence, child welfare and family recovery.
Adriana Blanco: Blanco is a Rock Island resident of 20 years and a case manager with The Safer Foundation. She is certified as a Moral Reconation Therapy administrator through a cognitive behavioral treatment program for substance abuse and offender populations. She is licensed in Illinois for child welfare, certified with the State of Illinois as a DCFS Spanish interpreter and has experience with trauma-informed intervention.
Chris Dunn: Dunn is a Rock Island resident of 20 years and is employed as a street outreach caseworker for Humility Homes and Services. In that capacity, he regularly partners with the Davenport, Rock Island and Moline police departments. In 2019, he was part of a special task force to address homelessness. Dunn has years of experience in the mental health field, having worked in hospitals, group living situations and homes offering rehabilitative services to adults, youth, and families.