Rock Island Arsenal not disclosing plans for local Army response to invasion of Ukraine

Arsenal sign

This is the Rock Island gate entrance to the Arsenal. 

Rock Island Arsenal officials are staying silent for now on what role the U.S. Army installation may or will play in military readiness or response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

"The U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal for 160 years, has supported our soldiers around the globe during times of peace and war. We continue to support diligently where any soldier plants their feet," said Staci-Jill Burnley, public affairs officer for U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal.

Burnley declined to comment further. 

A public relations official in the Office of the Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon also declined to comment, but provided a statement from Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby, who said U.S. Army and Air Force troops and equipment were being moved from Germany and Italy into the Baltic region. 

"The U.S. maintains significant numbers of combat capable forces in Europe," Kirby said. 

