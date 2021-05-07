Rock Island Arsenal resumes search for private operator for golf course, Quarters One

The Rock Island Arsenal will take another stab at leasing the historic Quarters One, along with the golf course and clubhouse on the island.
"We're in the process of taking these important, historical assets and taking them out to industry ... to propose an investment opportunity to lease these properties and develop it," said Col. Todd Allison, Garrison Commander of U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal.
Allison spoke during a virtual Zoom meeting Friday morning hosted by the Quad Cities Chamber to provide updates from the region's largest employer.
The Rock Island Arsenal will host a virtual meeting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 26 to present information and updates to the public and community developers interested in leasing the historic properties.
Details are available at https://bit.ly/3vOMker or by emailing charlie.j.effinger@usace.army.mil.
For more than a decade, the Army has been trying to find a private entity that would lease and manage the golf course, the clubhouse and the former Quarters One residence, a 23,000-square-foot limestone mansion with a landmark tower.
In 2009, the Arsenal signed an agreement with a Washington, D.C., firm to run the golf course. However, that arrangement lasted less than two years.
In 2010, the Army turned the links into a public course in hopes of making it financially sustainable, which failed to pan out. The course was shut down in 2018 due to budget cuts and lack of use in recent years.
Some golfers said security measures at the island made access too difficult.
Opened in 1897, it is the area’s oldest golf course and the second-oldest course in Illinois behind Chicago.
Shortly before closing the course in 2018, the Arsenal began soliciting proposals for a private contractor to operate the course, the clubhouse and other Arsenal facilities under an enhanced use lease, following a study commissioned by the garrison in 2017 to examine the possibility of a "regional hospitality venue offering a golf course, lodging and other recreational opportunities." But Army officials could not find a willing private commercial partner.
Quarters One, which is in need of extensive repairs, is no longer a residence but serves as a venue for weddings and other events.
"You might be asking, 'Well, if it wasn't successful the first time, how is it going to be successful a second go-around?'" Allison said.
He said the Arsenal used feedback from industry partners who made proposals last time to request changes of the Army "to make this enhanced use lease as flexible as possible."
"This (modified) enhances use lease will lift a lot of the limitations to build, to take down old structures and, essentially, really gives -- with some exceptions -- very little restrictions to industry to come on and look at properties and come up with a business plan and propose a lease that will enhance both the Arsenal and the community area," Allison said. "I'm cautiously optimistic that ... we'll get several proposals, and I think the biggest challenge we'll have is deciding which one is the best one for the installation and the community."
Additionally, the Rock Island Arsenal Museum will undergo a $1.5 million renovation. New exhibits will focus on the history of the Arsenal and its commands, the Arsenal's role in the Quad-Cities region, and the Army's Organic Industrial Base. Museum improvements will also incorporate STEM-based learning, interactive media and solider training, according to the Arsenal.
The museum is currently closed and will reopen in the summer or fall of 2022, Allison said.
In addition to providing production and transportation of Army munitions and additive and advanced manufacturing of Army equipment, Arsenal workers have also been busy supporting the Department of Defense's and Department of Homeland Security's response to the COVID-19 pandemic,said Matthew Sannito, deputy to the commanding general for Army Sustainment Command.
That includes building components for ventilators, constructing a pop-up field hospital in New Jersey to help handle the surge of patients from the coronavirus pandemic, and building quarantine sites at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and other installations for soldiers returning from deployment overseas.
Arsenal workers have also helped establish more than 100 clinical sites for phase 3 trials for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Astrazeneca vaccines as part of Operation Warp Speed.
Sannito leads and directs a workforce of more than 500 soldiers, 7,400 civilians and 40,000 contractors. Army Sustainment Command links strategic and operational capabilities to tactical units, integrates and synchronizes material distribution, and enables Army readiness.
"The state of the Arsenal and the future of the Arsenal is on a strong foundation, and it has unlimited potential," Allison said.