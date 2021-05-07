Rock Island Arsenal resumes search for private operator for golf course, Quarters One

"You might be asking, 'Well, if it wasn't successful the first time, how is it going to be successful a second go-around?'" Allison said.

He said the Arsenal used feedback from industry partners who made proposals last time to request changes of the Army "to make this enhanced use lease as flexible as possible."

"This (modified) enhances use lease will lift a lot of the limitations to build, to take down old structures and, essentially, really gives -- with some exceptions -- very little restrictions to industry to come on and look at properties and come up with a business plan and propose a lease that will enhance both the Arsenal and the community area," Allison said. "I'm cautiously optimistic that ... we'll get several proposals, and I think the biggest challenge we'll have is deciding which one is the best one for the installation and the community."

Additionally, the Rock Island Arsenal Museum will undergo a $1.5 million renovation. New exhibits will focus on the history of the Arsenal and its commands, the Arsenal's role in the Quad-Cities region, and the Army's Organic Industrial Base. Museum improvements will also incorporate STEM-based learning, interactive media and solider training, according to the Arsenal.

The museum is currently closed and will reopen in the summer or fall of 2022, Allison said.