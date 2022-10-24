Rock Island Arsenal to become home to world's largest 3D printer in Spring 2023

In late spring 2023, the Rock Island Arsenal will become home to the largest 3D metal printer in the world.

The Jointless Hull Large Format Tool will have the capability of printing large parts for military ground vehicles. It is expected to be fully operational in Spring 2023 and will have the capability of printing metal that is 30 feet long, 20 feet wide, and 12 feet high.

Maj. Gen. Darren Werner said it will give them the capability in taking manufacturing to the next level and moving towards more modern technology that will provide safer equipment.

"It's creating an opportunity for us to build things that we've never been able to build before," Werner said. "We're moving into a space where we can build things in a three-dimensional computer-aided world and then bring it to full maturity as an actual product on the ground."

The printer will be capable of fabricating large metal components, including hulls and other equipment for military vehicles in one solid piece rather than requiring dozens of individual parts to be welded together. It will also be faster and more efficient than traditional manufacturing by producing less scrap.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, said the 3D printer is all about the future and that printer will help prevent weak points in the welds or joints and create the next-generation combat vehicle.

"This is all about the future — the Arsenal is all about the future," Bustos said.

The printer will be tested in Rockford in early December before it's dissembled and brought to the Arsenal. It will be reassembled and proved out at the Arsenal in April with plans for it to be fully operational in May.

The multi-million dollar printer is being manufactured by ASTRO America in partnership with subcontractors Ingersoll Machine Tool in Rockford.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said though he doesn't know much about science with being a liberal arts lawyer, the printer is an "evolution" and demonstrates the future toward modernization.

"It's the beginning of an impressive commitment," Durbin said.

A ribbon-cutting event will be held for the printer in the spring.