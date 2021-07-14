Rock Island Arsenal to receive $58 million in 2022 Defense Appropriations Bill

The Rock Island Arsenal stands to benefit from millions of dollars included in the Defense Appropriations bill for fiscal year 2022.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, announced a total of $58 million is included in the bill that would bolster manufacturing at the Rock Island Arsenal's Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center (JMTC). Bustos is a member of the House Appropriations Committee, the committee that authorizes government spending.

"The Rock Island Arsenal and Air National Guard’s 182nd Airlift Wing play key roles in our nation’s defense and possess unique capabilities to support the mission readiness of our military," Bustos said in a news release Tuesday. "These critical funding bills invest in their skills and expertise to ensure our nation’s defense technologies are state-of-the-art and our service members are well-equipped to carry out their duties. I’ll continue to be a strong voice for our men and women in uniform and the world-class workforce behind them that help drive our local economy."