Rock Island awarded $250,000 to improve walking routes to Denkmann Elementary

Rock Island plans to use a $250,000 grant to improve three routes Denkmann Elementary School students use to walk to school.

The money is from the Illinois Safe Routes to School Program and will help the city add ADA accessible ramps, paint crosswalk markings and add new sidewalks for areas without them, according to a Rock Island news release. The total cost is estimated at $387, 200. The city will provide the remaining $137,200.

Rock Island’s engineers have started the planning for the project, the release states. Construction will begin upon final approval of the plans by the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.

Denkman is located at 4101 22nd Ave., the release states. The pedestrian routes are in the areas bounded by 20th to 22nd avenues and 38th to 44th streets.

There were 102 applications for the pool of Safe Routes money and Rock Island was one of 57 proposals selected for funding, the release states.

