Rock Island business owner says city is harassing him

"You've complained about my workers parking in the area, so I moved them all away," Schreiner said. "I had one who kept parking there after I told them not to and I was fined $650. And now you're after me about some pallets outside? I happened to drive around Rock Island and I see pallets here, debris there. Is it something personal because the Rock Island (Republican headquarters) is in the front of the building? Because that's what I'm feeling; I understand your personal politics."

Schreiner told council members he has plans to build a new facility to be located across the river in Iowa due to the alleged harassment.

Parker apologized to Schreiner if he feels he's being harassed. Parker said he often brings a number of ordinance and city code violations to the attention of City Manager Randy Tweet regarding area businesses and residences.

"I'm not familiar with the pallet issue," Parker said. "I haven't contacted city staff about your business since last year when employees were parking on the grass, which is prohibited by city code. I don't know what the pallet issue is about. I apologize if you feel you've been harassed. I try my best to mow my lawn.

"Everybody has to have some leniency and we do give leniency. I believe city staff gave you weeks of time to try to address your code violations. I apologize."