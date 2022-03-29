Rock Island church asks to place solar panels on city-owned property

A Rock Island church has asked the city to vacate a portion of an adjacent alley so the church can use it to install solar panels.

Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 2312 18th Ave., said it needs a 44-foot-by-16-foot segment of the alley so it can install two ground-mounted solar arrays. The request means the alley would be turned into a dead end.

Council members voted to approve the request contingent on the project going forward. If the church does not install solar panels in the alleyway, the land would be returned to the city.

Dave Stockdale, who is on the church committee working on the solar panel project, told council members there are a few things keeping the church from moving forward.

"If the alley is vacated for us, then the chances are very, very good that we'll go ahead with the project in that area," Stockdale said, but noted there was "a slight chance that the solar panels would still go in a different area or not be done at all."

The comment prompted Alderman Mark Poulos, Ward 6, to ask whether the city's decision to vacate the alley would be reversed should the church place the solar panels elsewhere or abandon the project.

City Attorney Dave Morrison recommended that council members amend the agreement to be contingent on the church placing solar panels in the alleyway.

"I think you should make it contingent before the vacation because it would be my opinion that if you transfer that property and attempt to take it (back) it could be considered taking without compensation," Morrison said.

Council members first tabled the matter during the Feb. 28 meeting until further discussion could be held with MidAmerican Energy.

The city's economic development department initially recommended that the request be denied because it would create a dead-end alley that could make travel more challenging in the neighborhood. Furthermore, an easement would be required to access overhead electric lines along the alley, according to city staff.

After a discussion between the church and MidAmerican Energy, Rock Island Community and Economic Development Director Miles Brainard said the company stated that closing a portion of the alley would not prohibit them from accessing power lines in the area.

"If MidAmerican is fine with it, then staff is fine with it," Brainard said.

"If for some reason things didn't work out, if the church wanted to dedicate that same segment back to the city, that would also be something we could work out."

Church officials declined to answer a reporter's questions about the proposed solar panel project.

