Rock Island: City and activists reach deal on police commission

After months of negotiations and numerous drafts, Rock Island city council members on Monday approved an ordinance establishing a police-community relations commission.
Former Rock Island mayoral candidate and activist Thurgood Brooks initiated the commission following the April 1 shooting death of DeShawn Tatum as a way to ease relations between the Black community and the police department.
"My team and I are not naive enough to believe that this commission alone will solve all the community police issues," Brooks said. "But I do believe that it will be a critical vehicle to begin to address most of those issues.
"It's not us against them; I don't know who 'us' are or 'them.' If you believe that, you are the division. I hope you all will think for the future.
"I'm excited about making sure my great-grand kids will have a better life than I know I will have here," Brooks said. "Let's get it done."
The revised ordinance states the commission will have 12 members who must be residents of the city and appointed by the mayor after being recommended by community leaders.
The commission will be able to review complaints filed by residents against the police department. A system to receive complaints will be implemented at City Hall, the police department, online and the at the Martin Luther King Community Center. The commission will be able to review police incidents and provide feedback on the officers' and residents' actions to prevent future problems.
The commission will recommend and implement programs with the chief of police to address diversity in the community and police department. The commission will also host quarterly meet-and-greets between the community and police department and for all newly hired police officers.
Bonnie Ballard, president of the Rock Island County NAACP, said the ordinance will result "in a healed and progressive community, ensuring the political, educational, social and economic equality and rights of all persons. And to eliminate race-based discrimination."
Rock Island resident Bridget Ehrmann, who worked on the commission with Brooks, commended council members for their ongoing dialogue and cooperation.
"I'm excited that it's continuing to move forward," Ehrmann said. "Engaged communities are healthy communities. If we want our community to be healthy, we need to make sure we are collaborating together."
But creation of the commission was met with road blocks and revisions.
The original document Brooks presented in May requested broad oversight over the police department, granting the commission access to police reports, personnel records of officers and the power to investigate complaints filed against the police department. The commission also requested to have subpoena power and to be included in labor contract negotiations with the city of Rock Island and police unions.
Council members, Mayor Mike Thoms and the city's legal department pushed back against these requests, and all were removed from the final draft. Ultimately, council members, the police department and city attorneys came to a compromise with Brooks and his colleagues.
"I am proud of what my administration has accomplished today for the people of Rock Island," Thoms said before the meeting. "I opposed the original ordinance because it did not meet the legal requirements necessary for adoption. I made the community aware that I would support an ordinance that met the legal requirements and strengthened the relationship between the police and the community.
Thoms said the ordinance meets the legal requirements "and is written to enhance the relationship between police and community, and I support it as such."
"I am disappointed that, in the process of building this ordinance, it became overtly political and turned into a personal attack on me," he said. "The maturity necessary to listen, learn, compromise and move forward is important for our community and it’s counterproductive when self-appointed leaders put their own interests ahead of progress. I am thankful that others involved in the process were able to keep building trust, moving the process forward, and accomplishing the task at hand.
"The goal of law enforcement is to ensure equal treatment under the law, as already guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution," Thoms said. "Working together to create a stronger bond between the police department and citizens, regardless of race, gender, family background, education level, or socio-economic standing, benefits our community and makes Rock Island a better place to live for all of us."
During roll call on the vote to approve the commission, Alderman Randy Hurt, Ward 2, said he also was opposed to the original document, saying it presented legal challenges.
"The city of Rock Island does not investigate its own officer involved incidents that are subject to review from the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force," Hurt said. "I was not in support of the commission’s involvement in police union contracts, subpoena powers, or investigative authority, and ultimately this language was removed in future drafts.
"To be clear, this commission is entitled to the same information as can be obtained by the general public," Hurt said.
Hurt said he supports the commission and its mission of strengthening police community relationships, which "includes all races and ethnic groups, genders, economic standing and ages."
"However, as this commission moves forward, I continue to have concerns," he said. "There is no outlined plan in place. I would have preferred a more detailed document which outlined specific procedures."
In other business, council members approved increasing water, sewer and storm water rates on a second and final reading. Water rates will increase by 5.5%; sewer rates by 4.5%; and a smaller increase to storm water rates for all users.
The new rates begin Sept. 1.