Rock Island city clerk Judith Gilbert resigns, cites workplace bullying and harassment

ROCK ISLAND -- City clerk Judith Gilbert resigned suddenly at the end of Monday night's Rock Island City Council meeting, catching Mayor Mike Thoms, city council members and city staff by surprise.
Gilbert, who has worked for the city for just over three years, said she could no longer tolerate poor treatment by an unnamed colleague.
"I have an announcement to make, which is very difficult for me," Gilbert said. "In my tenure as city clerk, I have been the target of systematic and ongoing workplace bullying and harassment that has been tolerated and ignored by city management.
"In spite of the best efforts of some caring council members, this continues and it's become impossible for me to continue in my work without serious harm to my health. It has been such a disappointment to me that such behavior and mindset are allowed to occur and actually thrive at city hall. The city's workplace bullying policy is a sham and for show only.
"I wish all the residents of Rock Island only the best for their future," Gilbert said. "It is a shame we have lost another city clerk in this manner and the bullies still get to keep their jobs."
During Gilbert's announcement, council members and staff exchanged looks of shock and surprise. Gilbert reports directly to Thoms and city council members. At the conclusion of her announcement, Gilbert handed her resignation letter to Thoms, who quickly made a motion to adjourn.
Gilbert's letter reads, "Mr. Mayor, please accept my resignation as city clerk effective end of business day Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020."
Thoms said later he had no idea Gilbert would be resigning and that he personally worked with Gilbert to resolve issues with other coworkers.
"I thought most of it was resolved — at least enough that it was no longer a workplace issue," Thoms said. "Everyone's definition of bullying is different from others. I don't know what some of those specific issues are. Most of those (Gilbert) takes to human resources. We did try to make some adjustments. For example, we changed where her office is located."
Thoms said Gilbert will be missed.
"She's a great clerk; she's very good," he said. "She knows what she is talking about and keeps us in line. I think it's a loss for the city."
Gilbert said an incident occurred last week that was "the last straw."
"For 26 months, I have endured workplace bullying and harassment," Gilbert said after the meeting. "It's just getting bigger and more bold. It started with one person and now she's dragged other people into it.
"Council members have tried for months to help me by writing a zero-tolerance policy," she said.
Alderwoman Jenni Swanson, Ward 4, said she thought things had improved after council members rewrote the city's harassment ordinance, which was passed in early October.
"I was caught off guard, just like everyone else was," Swanson said. "We rewrote the workplace harassment policy because it did not include any language about bullying in it. Dave Geenen (Ward 7) and I worked really hard to make sure there was language in there about bullying and a strong statement that workplace harassment and bullying is not to be tolerated. Once the ordinance had been put in place, I was assured it had been embraced and enforced by everybody. I hadn't heard anything, so I figured any issues had been resolved and taken care of.
"I think it's unfortunate this has happened because Judith is so knowledgeable. As a new alderman, Judith did a good job making sure I was informed. She was really great about making sure we understood what was happening. It will be a real loss for the city. I will definitely miss her."