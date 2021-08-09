Rock Island city council approves water rate increases

Rock Island residents will likely see an increase in their water bills beginning Sept. 1 for each year through 2025.
City council members on Monday voted to approve a first reading ordinance to increase water rates by 5.5%; sewer rates by 4.5%; and a smaller increase to storm water rates for all users. Alderman Randy Hurt, Ward 2, was absent.
The increases amount to a 27.5% jump in the water rate and a 22.5% increase in the sewer rate over the next four years, with subsequent increases going into effect each Jan. 1. The vote to approve the second — and final — reading will take place at the Aug. 23 meeting. Council members granted approval to City Attorney Dave Morrison to draft the ordinance for the increases during the July 26 meeting.
"I think it's important that the city council, staff and the public have a discussion about these rates and what we are trying to accomplish with these rates," Alderman Dylan Parker, Ward 5, said Monday. "In my opinion, these rates are barely sufficient just to maintain the infrastructure, frankly. It's not enough to maintain the infrastructure. Nobody likes to pay higher rates. However, we have to have a conversation about what we actually want here.
"This is an increase; nobody likes increases, but in my opinion, it's not high enough to really maintain our water system to the way we all want it to be," Parker said. "When we're not spending more money on just emergency repairs versus maintaining it."
Alderwoman Judith Gilbert, Ward 3, asked City Manager Randy Tweet to clarify what the balance is in the water fund.
"It was $4.1 million at the end of last year," Tweet said. "If you remember, we've been building up that fund to start paying for the debt on the new water filtration building. Those debts are just starting to be paid and in fact, we're not final on that yet. That was on purpose to build that (fund) up."
Tweet said there is $1.1 million in the storm water fund and $2.5 million in the sewer fund, although a $3 million expenditure is about to be deducted for work being done at the sewer plant.