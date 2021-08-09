Rock Island city council approves water rate increases

Rock Island residents will likely see an increase in their water bills beginning Sept. 1 for each year through 2025.

City council members on Monday voted to approve a first reading ordinance to increase water rates by 5.5%; sewer rates by 4.5%; and a smaller increase to storm water rates for all users. Alderman Randy Hurt, Ward 2, was absent.

The increases amount to a 27.5% jump in the water rate and a 22.5% increase in the sewer rate over the next four years, with subsequent increases going into effect each Jan. 1. The vote to approve the second — and final — reading will take place at the Aug. 23 meeting. Council members granted approval to City Attorney Dave Morrison to draft the ordinance for the increases during the July 26 meeting.