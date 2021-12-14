Rock Island city council bickers over funding library instead of MLK Center

Hurt said excluding him, Swanson and Poulos from emails and phone calls showed a lack of transparency and communication.

Alderman Moses Robinson, Ward 1, said he's seen the effect funding shortages from the city has had on the MLK Center building over the years. The facility has holes in the roof and it needs a new HVAC system, he said.

"I see a building that's within the city of Rock Island, which we are supposed to be the stewards of, and it's damaged," Robinson said. "You have 70 to 80 kids going there daily, but they are putting up with those conditions all the time. The King Center can't even afford to get a cleaning staff to come in.

"But we're made to pick sides right now. That's ridiculous. That is not what I ran for," Robinson said. "I didn't run (for office) to come in here and have high school debates about which side I have to choose. My job is to make sure the city is running. Buildings should be presentable to the community.

"We've got to get out of this going back-and-forth all the time. If we're going to work together as a team, we've got to stop these back door communications ... now you've got sides going against each other."