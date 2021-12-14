Rock Island city council bickers over funding library instead of MLK Center

Tensions between Rock Island city council members escalated into shouting Monday night as they bickered over shifting $100,000 in next year's budget from the public library to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and accused each other of "back door" discussions and a lack of transparency.
During a public hearing on the 2022 budget, Alderwoman Jenni Swanson, Ward 4, said prior to the council meeting, City Manager Randy Tweet sent an email to council members asking them four questions: Were they comfortable with using reserve funds; were they comfortable with going below 90 days of reserves; were they willing to fund an additional $100,000 request from the library; and did they want to provide additional funding for the parks department.
"Suddenly, I found out that some of the aldermen had requested the additional $100,000 not be given to the library," Swanson said. "But instead, that money be given to another department that had not asked for it. I am the first one to say that every city department could use an extra $100,000, so this is not about that or any other department, but it is 100% about not giving it to the library when the library requested it and it comfortably would fit into our budget.
"Every single, solitary year the library comes before this council and asks for funding and is never given the funding it asks for."
Swanson said the library embarked on a $7.8 million capital campaign for a new library. To date, $7.5 million has been raised with no financial support from the city.
"It's all from the community; the community supports the library," she said. "I would like to ask my peers on council to state whether they do or do not support the library."
Alderman Randy Hurt, Ward 2, said he was "blindsided" by the maneuvering of other council members to divert funds from the library to the MLK Center instead and said that he, Swanson and Alderman Mark Poulos, Ward 6, were excluded from those discussions.
Hurt said MLK Center Executive Director Jerry Jones does "a great job, but the fact is, he didn't request (funds); the library did request it."
Alderman Dylan Parker, Ward 5, said he pushed for the MLK Center to get the $100,000 earmarked for the library, but said the discussion was not a "fair characterization" of his decision-making process since there were requests from the MLK Center in the capital improvement projects budget that were not recommended for funding.
"I am more than happy to advocate that both departments get an additional $100,000," he said. "I just thought I would advocate that additional funding be allocated to the King Center to address some of their building needs."
Hurt said excluding him, Swanson and Poulos from emails and phone calls showed a lack of transparency and communication.
Alderman Moses Robinson, Ward 1, said he's seen the effect funding shortages from the city has had on the MLK Center building over the years. The facility has holes in the roof and it needs a new HVAC system, he said.
"I see a building that's within the city of Rock Island, which we are supposed to be the stewards of, and it's damaged," Robinson said. "You have 70 to 80 kids going there daily, but they are putting up with those conditions all the time. The King Center can't even afford to get a cleaning staff to come in.
"But we're made to pick sides right now. That's ridiculous. That is not what I ran for," Robinson said. "I didn't run (for office) to come in here and have high school debates about which side I have to choose. My job is to make sure the city is running. Buildings should be presentable to the community.
"We've got to get out of this going back-and-forth all the time. If we're going to work together as a team, we've got to stop these back door communications ... now you've got sides going against each other."
Tweet explained the option was to increase funding for the library from 7.5% to 12.5%, which would equal an additional $100,000. He thanked other city departments for coming up with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cuts to help close a $3 million gap.
"We were able to bring that down where we had a comfortable reserve of around 90 days, which is where we want to be, and then we were able to look at funding the full request from the parks (department) and library," Tweet said. "That would take us under our 90-day reserves."
Tweet said that because council members were divided 3-3 in their responses to the email he sent out asking for input on funding for the library and parks department, it had to be dropped from the budget so it could be closed and documents could be completed and moved to council for approval Monday night.
However, he said $100,000 only represents one day of reserves and that council members can amend the budget in January to include additional funding for both the library and the MLK Center if they wish.
"The budget is fluid, whether we take (reserves) down to 88 days, 87 or 91, we're right in that range," Tweet said.
"OK, I'm in favor of that idea," Parker said.
Later in the meeting, council members approved the 2022 tax levy ordinance and 2022 budget on first reading ordinances. Alderwoman Judith Gilbert, Ward 3, opposed the budget.
"I have grave concerns about this budget and the budget process itself," she said. "We have no real finance committee overseeing the budget."
Gilbert said the budget is "designed not to be transparent or easy to understand for council members and for the public."
Tweet said the property tax rate would decrease from 2.75 to 2.74 and that property tax revenue received in 2022 and would increase by $896,687, or about a 6.6% increase.
The 2022 budget shows revenues of $38.3 million in the general fund and $39.6 million in expenditures, with excess funds used to make up the difference.
Earlier on Monday, Tweet said when the budget was introduced last month, there appeared to be a $16 million budget gap between revenues and expenditures because carryover funds had not been factored into the revenues.
"There is a balance being carried over," he said. "The budget is balanced. The revenue this year exceeded our expenses."