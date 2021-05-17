Rock Island city council divided over spending $230,000 to rehab one house

"I believe this demonstrates how there needs to be a broader public discussion of how the city is spending its CDBG funds, especially funding for affordable housing," she said. "That said, I cannot justify to the residents who voted for me to spend $230,000 on one house and then selling it for maybe $50,000.

"I have not made this decision lightly."

According to a memo provided to council members by Small-Vollman and Miles Brainard, planning and redevelopment administrator, Pillar Construction was the only contractor to submit a bid during the three-month request for proposal process.

Small-Vollman and Brainard said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cost of materials to skyrocket, leading to the high cost of renovation for the home. Although the house is "structurally sound," it requires lead and asbestos abatement, all new electrical and plumbing, installation of an HVAC system, a new water heater, new windows, siding, and the front and back porches will be rebuilt. The estimated cost of the renovation is $209,105.

Pillar Construction will have six months to complete the work. "Once completed, the house will be sold to an income qualifying family at an affordable price," the memo states.