Rock Island city council divided over spending $230,000 to rehab one house

Less than 10 minutes after two new Rock Island aldermen took their seats after being sworn in last week, council members hit their first impasse.
The disagreement was over how the city should be spending community development block (CDBG) grants and whether that money is being misspent.
During the May 10 council meeting, aldermen voted 3-3 to pay $230,000 to Pillar Construction for renovation work on a home the city purchased for $835 in a tax auction in September 2019.
"Staff either need to make a better case for spending the money this way or go back to square one and see what other public-private partnerships we can forge to make that money go farther and not spend $230,000 on just one house," said Alderwoman Judith Gilbert, Ward 3.
Alderman Randy Hurt, Ward 2; Alderwoman Jenni Swanson, Ward 4; and Alderman Mark Poulos, Ward 6; voted in favor of the contract. Gilbert, Alderman Moses Robinson, Ward 1; and Alderman Dave Geenen, Ward 7; opposed. Since Alderman Dylan Parker, Ward 5, was absent, Mayor Mike Thoms broke the tie in favor of the contract.
The two-story, three-bedroom house at 1435 15th Ave., next to Longview Park, has an assessed value of $18,400 according to the Rock Island County assessor.
Gilbert said, of the $230,000 approved for the renovation, $190,000 is from the previous years' unspent CDBG funds, in addition to $40,000 from an Illinois Department of Housing Authority grant.
"Staff proposed in January spending a total of $425,000 from these two sources to be spent on two houses," Gilbert said during the meeting. "While I appreciate the time staff has put into this project, I would hope that there is another way to invest that money with one or more of our many housing partners and leverage that money to make more of an impact than on just two houses."
The CDBG program is run by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in an effort to provide low-cost homes to low and moderate-income residents. Rock Island is using the grant money to fund a pilot program that renovate homes and resell them to qualifying residents. Colleen Small-Vollman, budget and grants manager, said the city has $1.5 million in CDBG funds for the fiscal year.
Gilbert said the pilot program cannot be sustained, however, if the city continues to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on each home renovation.
"I believe this demonstrates how there needs to be a broader public discussion of how the city is spending its CDBG funds, especially funding for affordable housing," she said. "That said, I cannot justify to the residents who voted for me to spend $230,000 on one house and then selling it for maybe $50,000.
"I have not made this decision lightly."
According to a memo provided to council members by Small-Vollman and Miles Brainard, planning and redevelopment administrator, Pillar Construction was the only contractor to submit a bid during the three-month request for proposal process.
Small-Vollman and Brainard said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cost of materials to skyrocket, leading to the high cost of renovation for the home. Although the house is "structurally sound," it requires lead and asbestos abatement, all new electrical and plumbing, installation of an HVAC system, a new water heater, new windows, siding, and the front and back porches will be rebuilt. The estimated cost of the renovation is $209,105.
Pillar Construction will have six months to complete the work. "Once completed, the house will be sold to an income qualifying family at an affordable price," the memo states.
The city is holding two virtual public meetings this week on the use of CDBG funds, community needs and funding priorities in the city's five-year plan. The public is being asked to provide comment on how the city can support fair housing, neighborhood improvements, public facility improvements and affordable housing priorities.
The first meeting is Tuesday at 1 p.m. and can be accessed through the Google link provided on the city's website under "news and announcements." or by calling 1-971-220-8797 and using pin code 833 940 026.
The second meeting is Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and can be accessed through Google Meet, or by calling 1-415-996-0617 and using pin code 401 100 446.