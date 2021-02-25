Rock Island city council finalizes vote to change closing times for bars to 2 a.m.

It's final. Closing time for bars in the city of Rock Island will permanently change from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m.
In a special city council meeting Thursday afternoon lasting less than nine minutes, aldermen voted to approve changing the closing time in a second reading of the amended alcohol ordinance. No business owners spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting.
Alderman Ivory Clark, Ward 1; Alderman Dylan Parker, Ward 5; and Alderman Dave Geenen, Ward 7; opposed. Aldermen also voted to approve amending an ordinance that used to allow food vendors to remain open in the District until 3 a.m. Moving forward, vendors must also close up shop at 2 a.m.
Alderman Randy Hurt, Ward 2, suggested closing times could be reconsidered in the future if safety improves in the downtown bar district and on the Great River Plaza.
"While we realize that closing at 3 a.m. is not ideal for the bar owners, closing at 2 a.m. is a first step in developing a new and vibrant District," Hurt said. "This time can be revisited once security issues are addressed."
Hurt said council members had requested several safety measures to be put in place, including removing the pedestrian plaza and replacing it with a street in an effort to curb loitering and panhandling. He said lighting and security cameras had been ordered and should be installed by late March or early April.
"The council and city understand the importance of a thriving downtown and pledge to work with bar owners to promote District events and find ways to bring in patrons earlier in the evening, hopefully making the District a first stop rather than the last stop," Hurt said. "This decision was not an easy one, but the vision is not only about bars but also attracting new businesses.
"We hope our existing bar owners continue to do a great job, including putting on signature festivals in the summer and creating new events. We also look forward to working with the newly established downtown task force to revitalize the District," Hurt said.
Parker commended his fellow aldermen for the number of telephone calls, emails and text messages over the past 72 hours as they attempted to reach a compromise. He said all council members shared the same goal in making downtown Rock Island a safe and vibrant destination within the city.
"I recognize there is clear disagreement with respect to this specific vote," Parker said. "I really appreciate everyone's dialogue."
Parker said everyone agreed that the city should be able to provide the investment and resources the downtown needed.
"There is consensus in that direction," he said. "Regardless as to this vote today, I am very optimistic regarding downtown Rock Island. I think through what has been a contentious policy decision, we have forged an agreement among the council that we need to plan and act on a plan" for downtown Rock Island.
"Make it safe, make it appealing, make it someplace people want to visit."