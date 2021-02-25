Rock Island city council finalizes vote to change closing times for bars to 2 a.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The council and city understand the importance of a thriving downtown and pledge to work with bar owners to promote District events and find ways to bring in patrons earlier in the evening, hopefully making the District a first stop rather than the last stop," Hurt said. "This decision was not an easy one, but the vision is not only about bars but also attracting new businesses.

"We hope our existing bar owners continue to do a great job, including putting on signature festivals in the summer and creating new events. We also look forward to working with the newly established downtown task force to revitalize the District," Hurt said.

Parker commended his fellow aldermen for the number of telephone calls, emails and text messages over the past 72 hours as they attempted to reach a compromise. He said all council members shared the same goal in making downtown Rock Island a safe and vibrant destination within the city.

"I recognize there is clear disagreement with respect to this specific vote," Parker said. "I really appreciate everyone's dialogue."

Parker said everyone agreed that the city should be able to provide the investment and resources the downtown needed.