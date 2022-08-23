Rock Island City Council progresses with downtown revitalization efforts

Several prominent downtown Rock Island businesses say City Hall is ignoring their concerns about a special taxing district.

The city wants to implement a special services area, or SSA, in which businesses would pay into a fund that would reinvest in the downtown.

Sarah and Jose Zepeda, owners of the QC Coffee and Pancake House, said they are all for improvements but said they're concerns aren't being acknowledged.

"We need someone that is willing to listen to our concerns and do what is needed to go and talk to the city and see if action can be taken," Sarah Zepeda said.

Brett Hitchcock, owner of Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, said the city's outreach to downtown property owners hasn't been thorough.

Director of Downtown Rock Island Jack Cullen said public officials emailed, called and and sent certified mail to ensure businesses were aware of the proposal.

"Through relationship building, we met with and spoke with as many as we could," Cullen said.

That included identifying 215 property owners in the proposed SSA, representing 434 taxable parcels of land.

The city sent out 166 mailers, spoke with 90 of those property owners via the phone or met in person, and had 16 return to senders.

The SSA concept goes back to 2020, when Rock Island formed a committee to work with the Quad-Cities Chamber to explore and develop a plan for downtown revitalization that would provide long-term funding.

Hitchcock also expressed that it should not just be left for the Chamber to manage and that the Development Association of Rock Island should be considered for the SSA.

"DARI is a huge stakeholder downtown," Hitchcock said. "DARI also possesses the knowledge to run the SSA and more importantly, are trusted by the downtown business and residential community."

Community and Economic Development Director Miles Brainard said in the past, DARI did play a role in managing downtown but given with the nature of how things have changed between the partnership with the city, the city has a service agreement only for economic development services.

In the memorandum, there are other options listed other than partnering with the Chamber if the SSA were to be approved. The other options are in-house staff, an alternate partner organization or a new non-profit.

Third Ward Ald. Judith Higgins Gilbert was the lone no vote in a meeting Monday to move the issue forward.

Gilbert said she has reached out to talk with property owners, residents and businesses to hear their concerns about the proposed SSA. She said they deserve to get real answers to simple questions about services and the governing board.

Tuesday marks the first day of the city's 60-day waiting period before a public hearing can be held. During this time, residents can submit feedback to the city by going to City of Rock Island's website, clicking on the Downtown Steering Committee's page, and submitting feedback through the SSA comment form.