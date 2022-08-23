Rock Island City Council progresses with downtown revitalization efforts

Terry Rathje and Jennifer Saintfort of Rock Island work together to display some of the art work at the Pop up art exhibit of paintings and sculpture at by Steve Banks & Terry Rathje Friday at 221 East 2nd street in Davenport. The event is a part of the Alternating Currents Festival. Check out over 100+ performances, film screenings and art-related events for FREE at more than 20 downtown Quad Cities venues from Aug. 18-21.
Edie Crayne and Navaeh Sedlak hands customer Sue Adams of Coal Valley her pick up pizza order at Huckleberry's Pizza Thursday. Huckleberry's Pizza is celebrating 30 years in business in downtown Rock Island.
Keller Mathews, left, Edie Crayne and Jon Keim, owner of Huckleberry's Pizza, celebrate 30 years in business in downtown Rock Island.
Decorative lunette Indian head on the corner of the Circa 21 Dinner Playhouse building formerly known as The fort Armstrong theater in downtown Rock Island. Tuck pointing repair work being done on exterior of the Circa 21 building in downtown Rock Island.
George Fox with E&H Restoration of Davenport does tuck pointing repair work July 25 on the Terra Cotta tiles and bricks on the exterior of the Circa 21 building formerly known as The Fort Armstrong theater built in 1919 and opening in 1921 in downtown Rock Island.
One of the concepts for the Arts Alley facelift stands behind Jack Cullen during a news conference May 24 in downtown Rock Island.
Executive Director of Quad City Arts Dave Herrell speaks about a grant awarded by the State of Illinois for a major facelift to Arts Alley on Tuesday in downtown Rock Island.
A members of the community scans a QR code on display for the announcement of a grant award from the State of Illinois for a major facelift to Arts Alley on Tuesday in downtown Rock Island.
Members of the community gathered for the announcement of a grant award from the State of Illinois for a major facelift to Arts Alley on Tuesday in downtown Rock Island.
"Through relationship building, we met with and spoke with as many as we could," Cullen said.
That included identifying 215 property owners in the proposed SSA, representing 434 taxable parcels of land.
The city sent out 166 mailers, spoke with 90 of those property owners via the phone or met in person, and had 16 return to senders.
The SSA concept goes back to 2020, when Rock Island formed a committee to work with the Quad-Cities Chamber to explore and develop a plan for downtown revitalization that would provide long-term funding.
Hitchcock also expressed that it should not just be left for the Chamber to manage and that the Development Association of Rock Island should be considered for the SSA.
"DARI is a huge stakeholder downtown," Hitchcock said. "DARI also possesses the knowledge to run the SSA and more importantly, are trusted by the downtown business and residential community."
Community and Economic Development Director Miles Brainard said in the past, DARI did play a role in managing downtown but given with the nature of how things have changed between the partnership with the city, the city has a service agreement only for economic development services.
In the memorandum, there are other options listed other than partnering with the Chamber if the SSA were to be approved. The other options are in-house staff, an alternate partner organization or a new non-profit.
Third Ward Ald. Judith Higgins Gilbert was the lone no vote in a meeting Monday to move the issue forward.
Gilbert said she has reached out to talk with property owners, residents and businesses to hear their concerns about the proposed SSA. She said they deserve to get real answers to simple questions about services and the governing board.
Tuesday marks the first day of the city's 60-day waiting period before a public hearing can be held. During this time, residents can submit feedback to the city by going to City of Rock Island's website, clicking on the Downtown Steering Committee's page, and submitting feedback through the SSA comment form.
Rock Island City Council approved a motion to formally begin the process in which a special service area is being considered to help revive downtown. An SSA is an area within a municipality or county in which special governmental services are provided in addition to services provided generally throughout the municipality or county.
Rock Island and Moline have both been awarded $3 million through the state's Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program. The money will be used for reconstruction on 7th Avenue in Moline and downtown revitalization in Rock Island.
